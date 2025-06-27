Rudraprayag Tragedy: Six Rajasthan Pilgrims Missing After Vehicle Plunges Into Alaknanda River

Six pilgrims from Rajasthan went missing while one was injured after a road accident occurred near Gholtir in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district when a vehicle carrying 20 pilgrims fell into the Alaknanda River after being hit from behind by a truck.

Officials said that the group was en route to Badrinath Dham after visiting Kedarnath as part of the Char Dham Yatra. Out of the 20 passengers, seven were from Rajasthan.

The accident claimed three lives, two from Madhya Pradesh and one from Gujarat, while eight others were injured.

The official said that six pilgrims from Rajasthan are still missing. The injured has been identified as Hemlata Soni, a resident of Gogunda in Udaipur, who is undergoing treatment.

Preliminary reports indicate that the group included Lalit Soni, a jeweller from Surat originally from Udaipur, who was travelling with his wife, four children, and extended family members, including sisters, in-laws, and a cousin.

Kundan Soni, a relative based in Udaipur, confirmed that Advocate Sanjay Soni, his wife Chetna, his mother, sister Bhavna, Hemlata, Lalit and other family members had left for the pilgrimage about 10 days ago.

Some passengers were reportedly rescued after getting stuck on the hillside during the fall.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma dialled Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to get an update about the road accident.

He also expressed deep grief over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

He said that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured that relief and rescue operations are being conducted promptly and that the local administration has been instructed to ensure no lapses.

Sharma said the Rajasthan government is in continuous contact with Uttarakhand authorities and is closely monitoring the situation.

He prayed for the peace of the departed souls, the safe return of those missing, and the speedy recovery of the injured.