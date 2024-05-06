RUHS 2024 Recruitment Alert: Medical Officer Positions Open In Rajasthan - Age Limit Set At 45 Years

New Delhi: The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences has announced multiple job openings, extending an invitation to eligible candidates to apply. This presents a significant opportunity for those aspiring to secure a government position in the medical sector. Specifically, the university has announced vacancies for the role of Medical Officer (Dental), and the application process for these positions is currently in progress. Therefore, individuals interested in these roles are encouraged to promptly submit their applications. Detailed instructions regarding the application procedure for the RUHS MO (Dental) Recruitment 2024 can be found below.

Seize the chance to join this esteemed institution committed to enhancing healthcare in Rajasthan. Prospective candidates can initiate the application process by visiting the official website, ruhsraj.org.

What is the application deadline?

The deadline for submitting applications is set for May 21, 2024. It is advisable for interested candidates to ensure their applications are submitted within the specified timeframe.

How many positions are available for recruitment?

As per the recruitment notification, a total of 172 positions for Medical Officer (Dental) will be filled by the University of Health Sciences.

Candidates who are registered with the Rajasthan Dental Council are eligible to apply for these positions.

Only applicants who have completed their registration with the Rajasthan Dental Council prior to applying will be permitted to participate in the recruitment examination.

Candidates who have obtained their Master's degree by the appointment date will be considered for selection to these positions.

Age Criteria: Applicants for the Rajasthan Medical Officer Dental Recruitment 2024 must be at least 22 years old, with a maximum age limit of 45 years.

Here's a step-by-step guide to the application process:

1. Begin by visiting the official website of the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, ruhsraj.org.

2. Thoroughly review the detailed notification for the 'MO (Dental) Recruitment 2024' to understand the eligibility requirements.

3. Proceed to register by clicking on the 'Apply Online' link.

4. Complete the application form by providing all necessary educational and personal details.

5. Upload all required documents as per the provided guidelines.

6. Make the application fee payment through the available methods.

7. Submit the application form and make a note of the application number for future reference.