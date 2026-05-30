'Rulers became killers, shame on you BJP': Mamata, Opposition condemn attack on Abhishek Banerjee

A physical attack on Abhishek Banerjee in West Bengal’s Sonarpur has triggered a fierce political row, with opposition leaders condemning the incident and accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of failing to ensure the safety of political opponents. The incident took place on Saturday when Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress general secretary and Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour, visited South 24 Parganas to meet party workers and families allegedly affected by post-election violence.

As he moved through a crowd wearing a cricket helmet for protection, he was allegedly slapped, punched, and pelted with stones and eggs. Videos of the incident showed Banerjee and his security personnel struggling to shield themselves from the mob.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the BJP over the incident.

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“RULERS BECAME KILLERS – shame on you, BJP,” she said, describing the assault as a serious breakdown of law and order following the party’s rise to power in the state.

RULERS BECAME KILLERS- shame on you BJP https://t.co/DHNsnDAc9a — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 30, 2026

Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the attack was planned and politically motivated.

“Look what they have done to me. This was pre-planned. There are no police in the area. They want to kill me. I will not leave this place till the local police send their force and offer protection to the victims' families,” he said.

The Trinamool leader also questioned the absence of police personnel at the scene and accused the BJP of encouraging an atmosphere of intimidation.

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“My head could have been smashed today. Two or three female colleagues came with me. They are being kicked and beaten up on the streets. Is this Bengali culture? Bricks and stones have been thrown at me. Look at the condition of my glasses. If the BJP is not involved in this, why is it not taking action? I will also go to the Calcutta High Court over this incident. I will also go to the Supreme Court, if necessary,” he said.

The BJP strongly denied any involvement in the incident.

State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said the party had no role in the attack and urged people not to take the law into their own hands.

“There is no BJP involvement in the egg-throwing, manhandling incident. People know how TMC has governed for the last 15 years in the state. The police and authorities should look over the families affected by post-poll violence. The TMC has no moral or political right to go over to them,” he said.

While condemning the assault, Bhattacharya also said, “This is not desirable in any healthy society. People may have deep grievances or complaints; however, the actions of those perpetrating such incidents are not characteristic of a healthy democracy. This is unacceptable in a democratic society. Our party is in no way involved in these incidents.”

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar also condemned the violence. “I condemn this incident. I appeal to the public to not take law and order in their own hands. The public of Bengal is furious against the TMC and Abhishek Banerjee. We need to improve Bengal. We need to make the politics of Bengal violence-free. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and trust law and order,” he said.

The attack drew criticism from across the political spectrum, including Congress. Mallikarjun Kharge described the incident as shocking and accused the government of failing to provide adequate protection.

“Strongly condemn the shocking attack on MP Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur, as he went to meet the families affected by post-poll violence in the state. The deliberate lack of adequate police protection for a prominent Opposition leader speaks volumes about the BJP’s politics of vendetta and persecution,” Kharge said.

He called on both the state and central governments to ensure security for opposition leaders and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, Md. Salim also condemned the attack but pointed to Banerjee’s own controversial campaign speeches before the Assembly elections.

“Neither his statements then were desirable, nor the attack on him today is acceptable,” Salim said, while questioning whether the incident could become part of a larger political narrative in the state.

West Bengal Police later escorted Banerjee out of Sonarpur with the assistance of Central Armed Police Forces personnel. The incident comes against the backdrop of rising political tensions and allegations of post-poll violence across the state. Earlier this month, police said hundreds of people had been arrested in connection with post-election unrest, while the Calcutta High Court directed authorities to strictly maintain law and order on the ground.

(With agencies' inputs)