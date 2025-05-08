Rumours Of Food Grain Shortage Baseless, Says Union Minister; Advises Against Panic Buying

Bengaluru: Responding to rumours of a food grain shortage in the wake of Operation Sindoor, the Central government has clarified that the country has double the required stock, dismissed the rumours as baseless, and appealed to the public not to engage in panic buying or overspending in the market.

The rumour that there is a shortage of food and essential commodities in the country is completely false. No one should pay attention to such baseless claims, appealed Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Thursday, the minister said that certain individuals are deliberately spreading misinformation about shortages of food and essential goods in different parts of the country. He clarified that this appears to be an attempt by mischief-makers to mislead the public in the current situation.

Joshi mentioned that such false rumours have been circulating in Punjab. However, there is no shortage of food or essential commodities anywhere in the country. In fact, stocks are more than sufficient. There is no need for people to rush or panic-buy daily essentials, he stated.

The Central government has conducted a review of the stockpiles of food grains and essential commodities across the nation. It has been confirmed that everywhere, the stock is significantly higher than the actual requirement. The country has ample reserves, and there is no reason for anyone to panic, the minister assured the public.

Joshi added that he has taken note of the false news being spread in Punjab today. It appears to be a deliberate effort to create confusion. He urged the public not to pay attention to such rumours.

He emphasised that all essential grains and pulses—including rice, wheat, Bengal gram, pigeon pea, lentils, and green gram—are available in quantities much higher than the national requirement. The rumour about shortages of food and essential items is baseless, and no one should believe it. There is absolutely no need for public fear or concern, he said.

The minister strongly advised people not to rush into panic buying based on these rumours. There is no need to go from one market to another and spend excessively out of fear. He reiterated that the situation is well under control and there is no shortage of supplies.