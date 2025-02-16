Running Late For Exam, Maharashtra Student Paraglides To College In Viral Video

As students are often surrounded by anxiety and stress during examinations, they often look for shortcuts or hacks to ease their lives. There are so many tricks to make life smooth in times of stress and also save time, but no one can ever imagine the kind of last-minute hack that a Maharashtra student used to reach college for the exam.

A student from Maharashtra's Satara district used a high-flying way to dodge traffic and reach his college on time. A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. Samarth Mahangade, a student from Pasarani Village in Wai taluka, made a bold and risky decision when he realized he was running late for his college and had just minutes to reach his exam centre.

In the viral video, Samarth can be seen soaring through the sky, college bag in tow, before landing near his exam centre. He was seen dressed in full paragliding gear. He left social media users stunned. According to media reports, Samarth was in Panchgani for personal work on the day of his exam.

After he realized that he would be stuck in heavy traffic on the Wai-Panchagani road, he opted for an unthinkable and unconventional route—paragliding straight to his exam centre. Samarth's flight to his destination was arranged by adventure sports expert Govind Yewale and his team from GP Adventure in Panchgani, as per an India Today report. They also ensured a safe landing near his college.

The video was originally shared by a user who goes by the username 'Insta_Satara' on Instagram. After the video went viral on social media, users found it tough to hold back. Many users admired his quick thinking, while others found the funny side of the situation.