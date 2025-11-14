Advertisement
Rupauli Election Result 2025: JDU's Kaladhar Mandal Wins, RJD Suffers Massive Defeat

Rupauli Election Result 2025: JDU candidate Kaladhar Prasad Mandal has secured a victory by bagging 124714 votes.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 06:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rupauli Election Result 2025: From the Rupauli assembly seat, Janata Dal (United) candidate Kaladhar Prasad Mandal has secured a victory by bagging 124714 votes. He defeated the nearest Rashtriya Janata Dal rival Bima Bharti by a massive margin of 73538 votes. Bima Bharti polled 51176 votes.

The Rupauli Assembly seat in Purnia district holds significant political importance. A general-category constituency, it comprises the Rupauli and Bhawanipur community development blocks, along with eight gram panchayats from the Barhara Kothi block. Established in 1951, the seat has seen a diverse political history.

Congress has secured victory here six times, followed by the JD(U) with three wins, the CPI with two, and the RJD with one. Independents have triumphed three times, while the LJP and the Samajwadi Party have each won the seat once.

