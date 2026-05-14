Russia assures India on oil supply amid global energy uncertainty

As tensions around the Strait of Hormuz continue to impact global energy markets, Russia has assured India that supplies of Russian crude oil will remain uninterrupted. The assurance came during the ongoing BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to supporting India’s growing energy needs despite international pressures and sanctions.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of how Russia’s latest assurance highlights the strategic depth of India-Russia relations at a time when global oil supply chains are under stress and geopolitical alignments are rapidly shifting.

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Speaking at the BRICS meeting, Lavrov said Russia guarantees that oil exports to India will not be disrupted and added that Moscow would ensure “unfair policies” do not damage the understanding between the two countries. His remarks come at a time when concerns over the Hormuz region have raised fears of supply disruptions across the world.

The Russian Foreign Minister also used the phrase “Hindi-Rusi Bhai-Bhai” while describing bilateral ties, underlining the long-standing diplomatic and strategic relationship between New Delhi and Moscow. The statement was seen as a reaffirmation of Russia’s continued support for India during a period of global instability.

According to the analysis, Russia exported nearly 360 million litres of oil per day to India in March. In April, supplies dropped to around 250 million litres daily, though the decline was linked to technical issues at two major Russian oil facilities rather than geopolitical pressure. In May, exports reportedly returned to earlier levels, with Russia supplying approximately 365 million litres of oil per day to India.

Further highlighting that during the first two weeks of May, nearly 50 percent of India’s total oil consumption came from Russia. However, sanctions on Russian oil remain a challenge. The United States has temporarily relaxed certain restrictions on Russian oil exports until May 16, and Indian officials are reportedly engaging with the Trump administration to seek greater flexibility for continued imports.

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One of the major advantages for India is that Russian oil shipments do not pass through the Strait of Hormuz, reducing the risk of disruption caused by regional tensions. Stable supplies from Russia have also helped India maintain relatively steady fuel prices and contain inflationary pressures despite volatility in global energy markets.

Revisiting the historical foundations of India-Russia ties, and recalling former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev’s 1955 statement during his India visit, where he had said that whenever India needed support, Russia would stand beside it. The analysis noted that this sense of strategic trust continues to shape bilateral relations even today.

During the BRICS discussions in Delhi, India and Russia also reviewed plans to expand trade cooperation. Both countries aim to increase bilateral trade to nearly Rs 9.57 lakh crore over the next four years, while also promoting transactions in rupees and rubles to reduce dependence on the US dollar.

Russia has additionally expressed interest in a free trade agreement with India and has offered the fifth-generation Sukhoi-57 fighter jet, with some components proposed to be manufactured in India under the Make in India initiative.

The analysis also recalled India’s support to Russia after the disintegration of the Soviet Union in 1991. At the time, India had provided financial assistance worth Rs 153 crore along with food supplies when Russia was facing severe economic and food shortages. The episode noted that such moments of cooperation continue to influence the warmth and trust visible in India-Russia relations today.

