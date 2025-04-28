Pahalgam Terror Attack: Days after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, tensions have been escalating between India and Pakistan, with both nations downgrading their ties further. While India has alleged Pakistan's hand behind the Jammu and Kashmir terror attack, Islamabad has called for an international independent inquiry into the matter. India is yet to react to Pakistan's remark but China has said that it's closely monitoring the evolving situation.

Pakistan's Investigation Call

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has called for an investigation team comprising experts from China or Russia, or from the Western nations, to probe India’s claim of Pakistani role behind the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.

“I think Russia or China, or even Western countries, can play a very, very positive role in this crisis, and they can even set up an investigation team that should be assigned this job to investigate whether India or Mr Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is lying or he is telling the truth,” said Asif.

Will India Agree - Historical Stand?

India has historically been against third-party mediation or interference in the Indo-Pakistan row. In fact, the Simla Agreement of 1972 also called for mutual solutions to any dispute between the two countries. "That the two countries are resolved to settle their differences by peaceful means through bilateral negotiations or by any other peaceful means mutually agreed upon between them. Pending the final settlement of any of the problems between the two countries, neither side shall unilaterally alter the situation and both shall prevent the organisation, assistance or encouragement of any acts detrimental to the maintenance of peaceful and harmonious relations," says the Simla Agreement.

When in 2016, Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists attacked the Pathankot Air Force base in Punjab, India even went to the extent of allowing a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) from Pakistan to visit the attack site and collect evidence regarding the attack. Therefore, India is unlikely to allow any third-party mediation this time as well.

Why Third-Party Probe Call?

The call for third-party mediation is also Pakistan's trick to delay any significant action by India and buy the time to de-escalate the tension. With an international investigation, Pakistan is also trying to come out clean of the mud. With the world nations supporting India against terrorism, Pakistan is finding itself isolated on the global stage with only two countries - Turkey and China supporting it. Pakistan's socio-economic condition is already fragile and it may not afford to enter a long-term war with India. Also, the Pakistani army is facing a credibility challenge as the public as well as opposition members continue to raise their fingers on its working mechanism and interference in the government.