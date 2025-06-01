Russia Offers Stealth Beast Su-57E To India With ‘Make-in-India’ Twist

New Delhi: After the high-stakes ‘Operation Sindoor’, tensions between India and Pakistan have once again surged. In this new phase of defense recalibration, the spotlight is now on fifth-generation fighter jets. Russia has once again offered India its most advanced export fighter jet, the Su-57E.

But this time, it is not just a sales pitch. The offer comes with a promise – deeper localisation, seamless integration with Indian systems and full support for Make-in-India defense ambitions.

This new proposal includes some of the key technologies originally planned for India’s Super-30 program, which is meant to upgrade the IAF’s Su-30MKI fleet. The Su-57E would be equipped with GaN-based AESA radar and indigenous Indian mission computers.

These additions not only supercharge Su-57E’s combat capability but also ensure technical similarity with the Super-30 jets, streamlining maintenance and logistics for the Indian Air Force.

Desi Missiles for a Russian Machine

The real game-changer? The Su-57E would carry Indian-made beyond-visual-range air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles. This reduces dependency on foreign suppliers and aligns perfectly with India’s growing self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

Russia is also ready to allow India to make custom modifications to the aircraft. Sources suggest that even source codes and technology transfer are on the table. That means Indian firms, including HAL and private players, could co-produce this stealth jet.

What Makes the Su-57E So Deadly?

The Su-57E is Russia’s only fifth-generation stealth fighter, designed to evade even the most advanced radar systems. It boasts of stealth shaping for low observability, supercruise capability and R-37M missiles with a staggering 400 km range.

Moscow claims that the Su-57E outperforms even the French Rafale in certain combat scenarios, particularly in range and missile payload.