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NewsIndiaRussia: One Indian worker killed, three injured in a drone attack in Moscow
DRONE ATTACK RUSSIA

Russia: One Indian worker killed, three injured in a drone attack in Moscow

In a tragic drone attack in the Moscow region, one Indian worker was killed, and three others were injured. The victims were reportedly employed at a facility in the area when the attack occurred. The Embassy of India in Russia swiftly responded by visiting the site of the incident and meeting the injured workers in the hospital, offering immediate support and assessing the situation on the ground.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 17, 2026, 05:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Russia: One Indian worker killed, three injured in a drone attack in Moscow(Representative Image: IANS)

In a tragic drone attack in the Moscow region, one Indian worker was killed, and three others were injured. The victims were reportedly employed at a facility in the area when the attack occurred. The Embassy of India in Russia swiftly responded by visiting the site of the incident and meeting the injured workers in the hospital, offering immediate support and assessing the situation on the ground.

In an official statement, the Indian Embassy in Russia said, “One Indian worker has lost his life and three others have been injured in a drone attack in the Moscow region earlier today. Embassy officials have visited the location and met the injured workers in the hospital.

“The Embassy condoles the loss of life and is working with the company management and local authorities to provide necessary assistance to the workers,” added India in Russia.
This incident comes amid heightened tensions and occasional drone activity reported in parts of Russia.

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While there were no immediate claims around the attack. Further details are awaited.


This is a developing story.
 

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