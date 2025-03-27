Russia President Vladimir Putin To Visit India; Dates To Be Finalized Soon

Russia-India Ties: In a much-awaited visit, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be visiting India in the coming days, confirmed Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday. Addressing a conference titled 'Russia and India: Toward a New Bilateral Agenda', Lavrov said that Putin has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to visit India and preparations are underway for it. The dates are yet to be finalized by the respective governments.

"President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit from the Indian head of government. A visit by the Russian head of state to the Republic of India is currently being prepared," said Lavrov, as reported by the state-run TASS news agency.

The Russian Foreign Minister also noted that PM Modi's first foreign visit after re-election was to Russia last year and now it's Russia's turn to reciprocate.

Prime Minister Modi visited Russia in July 2024, his first trip to the country in nearly five years. Earlier, he visited the far eastern city of Vladivostok in 2019 to attend an economic conclave. During the last visit, Modi invited Putin to visit India.

On March 24, Lavrov said Russia is developing a "privileged strategic partnership" with India.

Lavrov said at an event that Russia is actively expanding ties with countries like China, India, Iran, North Korea and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.

"The relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with the People’s Republic of China boast an unprecedented level of mutual trust. Particularly privileged strategic partnership is developing with India," the top Russian diplomat said.

Putin and Modi maintain regular contact, holding telephone conversations once every couple of months. The two leaders also hold in-person meetings, particularly on the sidelines of international events. (With PTI inputs)