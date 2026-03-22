Russia reacts to NIA arrest of 6 Ukrainians and one US national for terror plotting

Russia on Sunday reacted to the arrest of six Ukrainian nationals and one US national for allegedly plotting terrorist acts against India.

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused the arrested individuals of terror charges.

“They were reportedly involved in supplying EU-made drones, training in drone assembly/repair, and conducting electronic warfare,” said Zakharova.

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The Russian Foreign Ministry strongly criticised Ukraine, portraying it as a destabilising force globally and accusing it of enabling the spread of conflict beyond its borders.

Through remarks by spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Russia alleged that Ukrainian actors were involved in illicit activities, including supplying drones, training militant groups, and supporting insurgent networks.

Moscow further claimed that weapons provided to Ukraine by NATO and the European Union were poorly tracked and risked ending up on global black markets, potentially reaching criminal cartels and terrorist organisations.

Russia reacts to India detaining Ukrainian nationals, US citizens. Terror charges have been slapped on them: pic.twitter.com/LHuRpOSXhW — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 22, 2026

It also accused Kyiv of expanding its influence into regions like the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa, while blaming Western backing for enabling what it described as Ukraine’s reckless and destabilising behaviour in international security affairs.

Ukraine rejects allegations

On March 17, Ukraine rejected allegations against six of its citizens detained in India, saying there is “no established” evidence linking them to unlawful activity.

There was no immediate response from the Trump administration on the arrest of an American citizen on the same charges.

“As of now, no facts are proving the involvement of the said Ukrainian citizens in unlawful activities on the territory of India or Myanmar,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said. It also warned of “distorted interpretations” and “unfounded allegations” in some reports.

NIA detains seven foreign nationals

NIA detained seven foreign nationals, including six Ukrainians and one American, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a terror case on March 13.

Probes reveal they exploited India as a transit hub to infiltrate Myanmar's conflict zones and bolster insurgent factions. A court on March 16 extended their detention until March 27.

Ukraine voiced concerns over due process after India's NIA detained its six nationals alongside a US citizen, noting no prior official notification and demanding immediate consular access.

Embassy officials attended court hearings but couldn't speak directly with detainees, the ambassador protested to India's External Affairs Ministry, seeking release and contact while monitoring families.

The US Embassy acknowledged awareness but cited privacy in declining comment. Ukraine also flagged unclear markings in restricted Indian zones as potential inadvertent violation risks.

