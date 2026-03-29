Russia sanctioned, US-Israel running short on arms: Could India become world’s go-to for defence arsenal?

New Delhi: The ongoing wars between US-Israel alliance and Iran and Russia and Ukraine have rattled international military supply chains. Delays in weapons and spare parts from Russia, along with sanctions and inventory shortages, have forced countries to seek alternate and trustworthy suppliers. India is emerging as a major player, which is capable of supplying a wide range of defence equipment.

New Delhi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-reliant India) and ‘Made in India’ initiatives are giving new momentum to the country’s radar, surveillance and aerospace sectors. Once primarily an importer of defence hardware, the country is establishing itself as an exporter. Defence exports are projected to cross Rs 29,000 crore in the current fiscal year. This is a major transformation in the nation’s position on international stage.

India emerging as a defence exporter

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

HFCL Limited, which set up India’s first integrated private defence manufacturing facility through its subsidiary HASPL, confirmed that it has developed fully indigenous radar capabilities tailored to domestic defence requirements. Beyond that, the company has secured export orders worth Rs 1,570 crore in aerostructure and aeronautics. It shows international recognition for Indian defence technology.

The HFCL is producing a wide array of radars and thermal weapon sites under one roof, showing India’s growing proficiency in high-end defence technology.

It is not alone. The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a leader in radar and surveillance systems, is exporting advanced 3D surveillance radars such as Rohini, Ashlesha and Bharani, along with air defence radars and Swathi weapon-locating radars, to countries in Southeast Asia and Africa.

Meanwhile, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed foliage-penetration radars, drone-detection systems and electronic warfare platforms. Private companies, including Tata Advanced Systems, L&T, Bharat Forge and Mahindra Defence, are actively engaged in aerostructure, missile and surveillance platform development. It is further strengthening India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.

Opportunities during shortages

Experts say that the Russia-Ukraine war has exposed the risks of over-reliance on Russian imports, while ongoing military confrontation in West Asia has created shortages even for the United States and Israel. These gaps are opening new opportunities for Indian defence companies, which are receiving strong backing from the central government.

Today, India is exporting radars, electronic warfare systems, thermal sites and aeronautical components to dozens of countries. The recent HFCL export orders exemplify how India is turning global challenges into a chance to showcase homegrown defence technology.