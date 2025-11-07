Russia Signals Breakthrough: HAL Set To Mass-Produce Su-57 Stealth Jets, Putin’s Visit Could Seal India’s Next Military Power Move

New Delhi/Moscow: A Russian technical team has acknowledged capability of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to mass-produce the Su-57 stealth fighter. Russia has offered India full technology transfer, including source codes. Production can begin in India once a deal is finalised.

A report submitted by the team states that the HAL already has about 50% of the infrastructure required for domestic production of the Su-57E. The study was prepared jointly by the Sukhoi Design Bureau and other Russian defence institutions. The team visited HAL’s key production units in September to assess facilities and technical readiness.

HAL Ready For Su-57E Production

Sources familiar with the report reveal that the HAL has the capacity to produce up to 505 Su-57 stealth jets. The Russian team submitted the findings in early December, just ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s planned visit to New Delhi. Experts suggest a production agreement could be announced during the visit.

The assessment covered infrastructure, manufacturing capabilities and technical readiness for local Su-57E production. The HAL already has experience producing Su-30MKI fighters. The company has been building these jets in India since a 2000 agreement with Russia. Experts from Moscow visited HAL facilities in Bengaluru, Nasik and Koraput. They evaluated India’s aerospace industry capacity to handle full-scale production.

Foundations For Local Production

The HAL possesses core competencies in engine assembly, avionics integration and airframe construction. Decades of experience in complex fighter jet production form a strong foundation for Su-57E manufacturing.

The HAL is now preparing an internal report identifying areas for investment. Priorities include advanced composite materials, radar-absorbing coatings, digital design, simulation technologies and next-generation engine test beds. Human resources, supply chain development and research partnerships are also under review.

India’s Aerospace Leap

Defence experts say joint production of the Su-57E would rapidly strengthen the Indian Air Force. It would also elevate India’s global aerospace standing.

The Su-57 combines stealth, supersonic cruise, low radar signature and multi-role capabilities. India faces a shrinking fleet of fighter jets. Options include purchasing Rafale jets from France, but costs remain high.

Since India is already developing the AMCA fifth-generation fighter. Su-57E production could complement the AMCA programme while boosting domestic capability.