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Russia submits proposal for five more S-400 ‘Sudarshan’ units under Indian tender

India had earlier signed a contract with Russia in 2018 for five S-400 squadrons.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 08:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 08:26 PM IST
Russia submits proposal for five more S-400 ‘Sudarshan’ units under Indian tender
Image Credit: IANS

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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