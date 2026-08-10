/Russia to India by rail? The new route through Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan explained

New Delhi: Russia has proposed exploring a direct rail connection to the Indian Ocean through a route that could eventually connect the country with India by land. The idea comes as risks around major maritime routes have grown, giving Moscow a reason to look at trade routes, which do not depend entirely on sea transport.
The proposed rail corridor could pass through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan before reaching India. If developed, it would create a major overland route between Russia and the Indian Ocean and give traders another option for moving goods between the two countries.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin discussed the idea in an interview with Russian state news agency TASS. He said Moscow needs to examine alternative routes as risks around major waterways affect international trade.
“The possibilities of a railway link to the Indian Ocean should be explored. Due to the risks associated with the Bosphorus and the Strait of Hormuz, we need alternative routes. Routes passing through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan could be alternatives. Any practical option, which provides access to India, would be acceptable to us," he said.
The proposal involves creating a railway network that would connect Russia with South Asia and eventually provide access to India and the Indian Ocean. The plan is still at the proposal stage, with several countries and difficult stretches of terrain involved along the possible route.
Russia's interest comes as some of the world's major sea routes are facing security problems. The Bosphorus links the Black Sea to the Mediterranean, while the Strait of Hormuz is a major route for oil and other energy supplies from the Persian Gulf. Rising tensions in the Gulf have also created problems for countries that depend on sea routes to move their goods.
Following the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missile and drone attacks on US military facilities and Israeli targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
These developments have increased worries about shipping safety in the region and encouraged countries to look at other ways to move goods.
The proposed railway would start in Russia and pass through Turkmenistan and Iran before crossing Afghanistan and Pakistan and entering India. It would give Russia a land link to Central and South Asia and another way to move goods to the Indian market.
A rail link could also be useful when sea routes are disrupted. Military tensions, blockades, piracy and other problems can delay ships and affect the movement of goods. In such situations, traders could use the railway to move cargo between Russia and India.
The proposed corridor would pass through countries with different transport systems, border procedures and security conditions. Building such a network would therefore require agreements between all the countries on the route, along with major investment in railway infrastructure and cross-border connections.
Russia and India could eventually use the route to boost bilateral trade and gain access to the Indian Ocean through Central and South Asia. The question is whether the long and complex rail corridor can become a practical trade route.
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