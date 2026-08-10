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Russia to India by rail? The new route through Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan explained

The proposed route could run through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan before reaching India, giving Russia another trade link to the Indian Ocean.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 05:21 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 05:21 AM IST
Russia to India by rail? The new route through Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan explained
Image Credit: Representative image (AI)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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