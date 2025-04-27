Russia-Ukraine Conflict: After Meeting Zelenskyy, Trump Shows Frustration With Putin Over Latest Airstrikes, Threatens To...

Russia-Ukraine War: US President Donald Trump expressed more frustration with Russia and questioned President Vladimir Putin’s willingness to stop the war after recent airstrikes on Ukraine. He also threatened to deal “differently” with Moscow through “banking” and “secondary” sanctions. Trump’s remarks came after he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Vatican on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday.

The latest meeting between the two leaders was the first since their meeting in the White House, when Zelenskyy faced heat from Trump and Vice President JD Vance over what they saw as a lack of gratitude for the support from Washington. In a post shared on his social media platform, Truth Social, as he was heading back to Washington from Rome, the US President hinted at imposing sanctions against Moscow after Russia's latest missile attack on Ukraine and questioned whether Putin wants to stop the war.

After Trump's criticisism of Zelenskyy over his recent remarks on Crimea, calling them "harmful to peace negotiations" with Russia, he had highlighted that Ukraine has upheld a complete ceasefire for 44 days following a proposal from Washington, while Moscow continued its attacks, launching nearly 70 missiles and around 150 attack drones during that time. Donald Trump even criticised former US President Barack Obama and suggested that he "made it possible for Russia to steal Crimea from Ukraine without even a shot being fired."

In a post shared on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump shared, "No matter what deal I make with respect to Russia/Ukraine, no matter how good it is, even if it's the greatest deal ever made, The Failing New York Times will speak BADLY of it. Liddle' Peter Baker, the very biased and untalented writer for The Times, followed his Editor's demands and wrote that Ukraine should get back territory, including, I suppose, Crimea, and other ridiculous requests, in order to stop the killing that is worse than anything since World War II. Why doesn't this lightweight reporter say that it was Obama who made it possible for Russia to steal Crimea from Ukraine without even a shot being fired. It was also Liddle' Peter who wrote an absolutely fawning, yet terribly written Biography, on Obama. It was a JOKE! Did Baker ever criticize the Obama Crimea Giveaway? NO, not once, only TRUMP, and I've had nothing to do with this stupid war, other than early on, when I gave Ukraine Javelins, and Obama gave them sheets."

"This is Sleepy Joe Biden's War, not mine. It was a loser from day one, and should have never happened, and wouldn't have happened if I were President at the time. I'm just trying to clean up the mess that was left to me by Obama and Biden, and what a mess it is. With all of that being said, there was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days. It makes me think that maybe he doesn't want to stop the war, he's just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through "Banking" or "Secondary Sanctions?" Too many people are dying," he added.

Trump and Zelenskyy spoke ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis. Describing his meeting with Trump as "good," Zelenskyy said that talks focused on "full and unconditional ceasefire." He expressed hope to see results on everything they discussed.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "Good meeting. We discussed a lot one-on-one. Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out. Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results. Thank you POTUS."

Trump and Zelenskyy had a "very productive" meeting in Rome, a White House official said - their first meeting since a tense meeting in the White House in February this year.

