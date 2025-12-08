Russia Upgrades S-400 Missile System: How India’s Air Defence Could Get A Major Boost

Moscow: Russia’s long-range S-400 air defence system has recently been in the spotlight for its exceptional performance, and India has been among the countries operating it. The system played a key role during Operation Sindoor, helping to strengthen the country’s air campaign against Pakistan.

With the latest upgrades, the S-400 is expected to become even more effective, offering India a significant boost in aerial defence capabilities.

The CEO of Almaz-Antey, the company that manufactures the S-400, emphasised that the system has already proven its combat capabilities, asserting that no foreign air defence system matches its performance.

He revealed that the system’s capabilities are being continuously enhanced, with the S-400 ‘Triumph’ now featuring new functions rarely seen in air defence systems.

“Work is ongoing to make it even more powerful, and in the near future, the S-400 will demonstrate an even stronger presence,” he said.

Built For Range And Precision

The S-400’s development has focussed on extending its range and integrating a variety of missile types, making it one of the world’s most formidable air defence systems. Introduced in 2007, the system has undergone several upgrades, including the integration of the long-range 40N6 missile in 2018. Continuous improvements have ensured that the S-400 remains at the cutting edge of defence technology.

Mass production of the S-400 in Russia gained momentum in the 2000s, driven by significant Kremlin investments in the country’s surface-to-air missile industry. Expansion efforts included new facilities at the Obukhov plant, AviTech in Kirov and NMP in Nizhny Novgorod, all of which continue to operate at full capacity.

Timing With Putin’s Visit To India

The announcement about the S-400’s enhancements came as Russian President Vladimir Putin visited India. During his two-day tour, he held meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior Indian officials, resulting in a series of important agreements between the two nations.

The timing of this upgrade is significant for India, as it reinforces the country’s air defence strength at a time when regional tensions remain high.