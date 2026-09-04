A Russian drone struck the headquarters of Ukraine’s SBU security service in central Kyiv on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, with at least five people injured in the attack. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said five people were wounded after the strike hit the city centre.
The attack came amid a recent increase in Russian daytime strikes on Ukraine, including the use of jet-powered drones that can be harder for air defence systems to intercept.
Zelensky said he had spoken to SBU chief Oleksandr Poklad following the strike and instructed him to prepare “an appropriate, tangible response”. He said the response should, where possible, “mirror this strike” once preparations were complete.
Zelensky said the drone struck the SBU’s main building on Volodymyrska Street, opposite St Sophia Cathedral. According to the Ukrainian president, the drone was directed specifically at the office of the head of the security service.
A photograph published by Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda appeared to show black smoke pouring from at least two front windows of the building. A fire engine and ambulances were seen outside.
The strike has added to growing concerns over Russia’s recent daytime attacks, which have sometimes involved jet-powered drones that are more difficult for air defences to bring down.
India Today could not immediately verify the type of munition used in Friday’s attack.
Following the strike, Zelensky said he had spoken directly with Poklad about the incident and the response that could follow.
He instructed the SBU chief to prepare a response that would be “an appropriate, tangible response” and, if possible, one that would “mirror this strike”.
The attack on the SBU headquarters comes as Russia continues its aerial campaign against Ukraine, with Kyiv and other areas facing repeated drone and missile attacks.
The latest strike in central Kyiv left at least five people injured, according to the city mayor, while Ukrainian authorities said the SBU’s main building was directly targeted.
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