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  • /Russian drone strikes Ukraine's security service headquarters in Kyiv, five injured

Russian drone strikes Ukraine's security service headquarters in Kyiv, five injured

The attack came amid a recent increase in Russian daytime strikes on Ukraine, including the use of jet-powered drones that can be harder for air defence systems to intercept.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 08:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 08:44 PM IST
Russian drone strikes Ukraine's security service headquarters in Kyiv, five injured
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Russian drone strikes Ukraine's security service headquarters in Kyiv, five injured
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