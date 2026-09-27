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  • /Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov backs India’s permanent UN Security Council seat, opposes more Western expansion

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov backs India’s permanent UN Security Council seat, opposes more Western expansion

While there is broad support for modernising the Security Council, divisions remain over individual candidatures, regional allocations and the veto system.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 06:50 AM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 06:50 AM IST
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov backs India’s permanent UN Security Council seat, opposes more Western expansion
Image Credit: IANS

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Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov backs India’s permanent UN Security Council seat, opposes more Western expansion
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