Three military planes from Russia landed at Noida International Airport in Greater Noida around 5:30 am yesterday, marking the airport's first international landing. The fleet included a large Russian IL-76 military transport plane carrying security personnel and Russian defence officials.
This exceptional logistics movement precedes the imminent Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India for the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.
Traditionally, foreign military planes and diplomatic delegations for the region's summits only used the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport of New Delhi.
Paving new routes: This successful landing operation proves that Noida International Airport can be used as an equally functional alternative to IGI Airport when handling large military aircraft.
Tarmac security arrangement: The Russian delegation's three planes were left parked on the airport tarmac under the close surveillance of airport security and specially appointed Russian protection services.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Three Russian transport aircraft have landed at Noida International Airport for the first time, ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026 pic.twitter.com/XCLizdrDIA— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2026
Decentralised air traffic management: Shifting of advanced transport assets from the heavily trafficked airport of New Delhi underlines the importance of the new airport of Greater Noida.
The entry of the Russian security force and transportation logistics is intricately intertwined with the timetable for the upcoming multilateral summit.
Summit timetable: The 18th BRICS Summit takes place on September 12 and 13, 2026, in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, with delegates coming from all around the world.
Itinerary of the President: It has been established that the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, will take part in the discussions.
Protocol: The early entry of foreign military forces guarantees that the pre-summit logistical arrangements for security, communications, and transportation will meet all international state visit protocols.
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