Russian President Putin Criticises US Pressure On India And China Over Russian Energy Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday criticised the United States for pressuring India and China to sever energy ties with Moscow, warning that such tactics could have unintended economic consequences.

Speaking at a forum of Russian experts, Putin stated that imposing higher tariffs on Moscow’s trade partners would only push up global prices and force the US Federal Reserve to maintain high interest rates. He also pointed to the recent move by the US to impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, raising the total tax on Indian exports to 50% as of August.

Commenting on calls from Washington for India to stop purchasing Russian energy, Putin remarked, “If India refuses our energy supplies, it will suffer a certain loss... of course, the people of a country like India, believe me, will closely monitor the decisions made by the political leadership and will never allow any humiliation in front of anyone.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Russian leader added that he was confident in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance, saying, “I know Prime Minister Modi, he himself would never take any steps of this kind.”

Putin also highlighted what he called a double standard, noting that while the US continues to import enriched uranium from Russia, it simultaneously urges other nations to halt energy trade with Moscow.

These remarks come amid a wave of criticism from US officials directed at New Delhi over its continued imports of Russian oil. Former US President Donald Trump, along with his commerce secretary and trade adviser Peter Navarro, has repeatedly criticised India. Navarro, in particular, branded India the “Maharaja of tariffs” and accused Prime Minister Modi of “getting in bed with Putin, Xi Jinping” following India’s participation in the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Last month, after the SCO summit, Putin again warned against the use of coercive trade tactics by the US, stating, “You cannot talk to India or China in that way.” He added, “The colonial era is now over. They have to realise they can’t use these terms in speaking with partners.”

Echoing Putin’s sentiments, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also criticised the US tariff rhetoric, asserting that ancient civilisations such as India and China would not submit to ultimatums.