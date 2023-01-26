Russian President Putin, Israeli PM Netanyahu, Other World Leaders Greet India, PM Modi on Republic Day

Republic Day 2023: As India celebrated its 74th Republic Day today, world leaders extended their greetings to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Draupadi Murmu. Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed India's achievements in various fields saying that India was making a significant contribution in ensuring international peace and security on the global stage. Putin was quoted as saying in the statement that India's achievements in the economic, social, scientific, technological and other spheres are widely known.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "To my dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the people of India, I would like to congratulate you and offer my best wishes on India's 74th Republic Day. I am certain the already close bond between our countries will continue to grow stronger with every passing year."

Dr Lotay Tshering, PM of Bhutan, said that India is set to emerge on the world stage under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. "The people of Bhutan and I send our best wishes and prayers to the people of India on the 74th Republic Day. As India charts a new path ahead, I offer my good wishes for India’s progress and prosperity. Today's celebrations are set against a backdrop of immense opportunities and change. India's economy on the rise under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to emerge on the world stage," he said.

Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda said, " On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day of India, I extend warm felicitations and best wishes to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the government and friendly people of India."

Executive President of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa, said, "Greetings & best wishes to PM Shri Narendra Modi and the people of India on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day of India. May the relationship between our two nations continue to grow to mutually benefit our people so that both our nations may prosper."

Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese also greeted India on the occasion. "India has made extraordinary progress across more than seven decades of independence and Australia gives thanks for the relationship between our nations. It enriches us all," said Albanese.