Russian President Putin to visit India in September for BRICS Summit in Delhi, confirms Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to New Delhi for the BRICS Summit on 12 and 13 September, the Kremlin confirmed on Tuesday. The visit carries considerable weight. It will be Putin's second trip to India within the space of a year, reflecting the sustained warmth between Moscow and New Delhi at a time when their strategic and defence ties continue to deepen.

Putin last visited India in December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, where he held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on expanding cooperation across key sectors.

The September summit is expected to centre on global security challenges, economic cooperation and efforts to strengthen a multipolar world order, themes that have grown only more pressing as geopolitical fault lines shift across Europe, Asia and beyond.

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