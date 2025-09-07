Advertisement
RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Government Buildings In Kyiv, PM Svyrydenko Says 'We Rebuild What Destroyed But Lives...'

Russian missile and drone strikes hit Kyiv and other cities, killing at least two. PM Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed direct damage to government buildings, condemned ongoing terror, and vowed Ukraine would rebuild.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 02:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Government Buildings In Kyiv, PM Svyrydenko Says 'We Rebuild What Destroyed But Lives...'Image: X/ @Svyrydenko_Y

The Ukraine-Russia conflict escalated sharply on Sunday after Russian forces targeted government buildings housing Ukraine’s cabinet in central Kyiv, sparking fires and leaving at least two dead and several others injured.

Condemning the attack, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said, “The government can rebuild what has been destroyed, but the lives lost cannot be restored. Russia continues to terrorize and murder our people every single day.”

After the Russian missiles and drones struck Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, and Odesa, the rescue teams are working across Ukraine.

Svyrydenko, in a post on X, stated that for the first time, the Ukrainian government building had sustained direct damage.

(Also Read: Russia-Ukraine War: Why Putin Wants Zelenskyy Out Of Crimea, NATO?)

“Roof and upper floors hit in the enemy attack. Firefighters are extinguishing the blaze, and I thank them for their courage and dedication,” the post read.

“We will rebuild what has been destroyed. But the lives lost cannot be restored. Russia continues to terrorize and murder our people every single day,” the post added.

Zelenskyy Rejects Putin's Proposal For Moscow Meet

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's suggestion to meet in Moscow, calling the choice of such an unrealistic meeting place a sign that Russia is not genuinely interested in negotiations.

 

