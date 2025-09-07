Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Government Buildings In Kyiv, PM Svyrydenko Says 'We Rebuild What Destroyed But Lives...'

The Ukraine-Russia conflict escalated sharply on Sunday after Russian forces targeted government buildings housing Ukraine’s cabinet in central Kyiv, sparking fires and leaving at least two dead and several others injured.

Condemning the attack, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said, “The government can rebuild what has been destroyed, but the lives lost cannot be restored. Russia continues to terrorize and murder our people every single day.”

After the Russian missiles and drones struck Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, and Odesa, the rescue teams are working across Ukraine.

Residential buildings, government offices, and civilian infrastructure were deliberately targeted. At least two… pic.twitter.com/gnFHqYwwsG — Yulia Svyrydenko (@Svyrydenko_Y) September 7, 2025

Svyrydenko, in a post on X, stated that for the first time, the Ukrainian government building had sustained direct damage.

“Roof and upper floors hit in the enemy attack. Firefighters are extinguishing the blaze, and I thank them for their courage and dedication,” the post read.

“We will rebuild what has been destroyed. But the lives lost cannot be restored. Russia continues to terrorize and murder our people every single day,” the post added.

Zelenskyy Rejects Putin's Proposal For Moscow Meet

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's suggestion to meet in Moscow, calling the choice of such an unrealistic meeting place a sign that Russia is not genuinely interested in negotiations.