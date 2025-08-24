Russian Vlogger Calls Hyderabad ‘World-Class’, Internet Drags Bengaluru Into Debate - Watch

Social media is once again debating which Indian city has the best infrastructure. While Bengaluru and Gurugram usually stay in the spotlight—often for traffic jams and waterlogging during rains—Hyderabad is now being praised for its fast urban growth. A viral video of a Russian vlogger admiring the city’s “world-class” look has grabbed netizens’ attention.

In the video, the vlogger is seen exploring Hyderabad, showing tall buildings, fancy restaurants, neat parking spaces, pedestrian-friendly pavements, and even lighter traffic compared to Bengaluru and Gurugram. She appears surprised while giving viewers a glimpse of the bustling HITEC City.

The text of the video displayed, “Habibi, it’s not Dubai. It is Hyderabad.” The caption read, “Catching the sunset in HITEC.”

The video, which has over 40 lakh likes and countless comments, quickly grabbed attention and set off a debate. While many compared Hyderabad with other big cities like Delhi and Gurugram, others pointed out that the clip showed only one part of the city, as per Indian Express.

“I feel proud that I was born and raised in Hyderabad when I see people around the world praising it,” a user wrote. “This is not a complete Hyderabad Just only one corner,” another user commented.

“All cities in India start developing like this but then become hell. Too many people moving for jobs, too much traffic on roads, water logging, poor drainage system and broken roads plus no parking. And no civic sense. It all looks nice until it all goes to trash,” another user pointed. “Completely false. Those who live in Hyderabad they know how disorganised the city is . Complete chaos in all respects,” a third user argued.

“Bengaluru laughing in the corner,” a fourth user wrote.