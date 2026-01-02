Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3002546https://zeenews.india.com/india/russian-woman-goes-viral-after-teaching-friend-to-cross-road-in-india-using-desi-technique-video-3002546.html
NewsIndiaRussian Woman Goes Viral After Teaching Friend To Cross Road In India Using Desi Technique | Video
VIRAL VIDEO

Russian Woman Goes Viral After Teaching Friend To Cross Road In India Using Desi Technique | Video

Viral Video: A video showing two Russian women crossing a busy road near Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal has gone viral on social media, sparking both amusement and serious discussion about road safety in India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 03:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Russian Woman Goes Viral After Teaching Friend To Cross Road In India Using Desi Technique | VideoViral video (Image: X/@wisdom_walkss)

Viral Video: A video showing two Russian women crossing a busy road near Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal has gone viral on social media, sparking both amusement and serious discussion about road safety in India. The clip, which is widely shared on X and Instagram, shows one woman teaching her friend how to cross Indian roads using hand gestures to signal approaching vehicles to stop.

In the video, one of the women is heard explaining, “I will teach you how to cross the road,” as she confidently raises her hand to stop traffic. After successfully crossing, she laughs and says, “Mission accomplished.” The clip has garnered lakhs of views and triggered hundreds of reactions online.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Social Media Reactions

Netizens reacted with humour and sarcasm to the viral clip. One user wrote, “Only in India, where crossing the road is an art and experience matters more than traffic signals.”

Another commented, “Now all Indians will say, give them an Aadhaar card.”

A third user wrote, “India is so advanced, you can cross roads using gesture control—no traffic lights needed.”

While many found the moment amusing, others pointed out that it highlights a serious issue of traffic discipline and pedestrian safety on Indian roads.

Road Safety Rules

Road safety experts say that although the video may appear entertaining, it highlights the risks pedestrians face daily. They advise people to cross roads only at designated zebra crossings, foot overbridges, or pedestrian signals. Crossing randomly between vehicles increases the risk of serious accidents.

Experts also stress the importance of waiting for traffic to stop completely, even when the pedestrian signal is green. Making eye contact with drivers before crossing helps ensure they have noticed you.

(Also Read: Car Stunt Goes Wrong: Boys Go Viral After Risky Act, Delhi Police Reply In Kind — What Happened Next?)

Awareness and Caution

Authorities always urge people to avoid distractions like mobile phones while crossing roads. Wearing bright or reflective clothing at night can also improve visibility. Teaching children basic road safety rules from an early age is important.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Switzerland explosion
What Led To Explosion At Swiss Bar Leaving Dozens Dead And 100 Injured? DNA
China
Mass vs Mission: Why China’s Record Year Doesn't Change India’s Space Calculus
west bengal crime news
Cop Held For Death Of Woman Home Guard In West Bengal's South 24 Parganas
J&K education
JKBOSE Launches First-Ever Shina Textbooks for Classes 1And 2
Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema
MMU Objects To ‘Vande Mataram’ Initiatives In J&K, Calls Them Un-Islamic
Assam CM 2026
Assam CM Highlights Achievements And Announces New Initiatives For 2026
DRDO
DRDO Weapon Systems Key During Operation Sindoor, Reveals Rajnath Singh
Special Intensive Revision (SIR)
UP Man Missing Since 1997 Returns Home After 28 Years To Collect SIR Documents
Faridabad gang rape
'She Called Me At 3.30 am Sobbing': Sister Of Woman Raped In Faridabad
Border Security Force
19-Year-Old Bangladeshi National Apprehended By BSF In J-K