A Russian woman who moved to India nearly a decade ago and married an Indian man shared a post on the social media platform Instagram listing eight things that she finds normal that others could find "cringe".

In a post on Instagram, the Russian woman who lives in Bengaluru shared her opinion and listed the habits that seem normal to her. From families living together to having domestic house help, from knowing multiple languages to eating with hands, here list is full of things that could be everyday practices for most Indians.

Here is the list of things the Instagram creator shared:

'1. Live together with the parents-in-law. It is a blessing

2. Eat with hands. Very, very often it is tastier to eat with your hands!

3. Be a bit late.

4. Have a lot of domestic house helpers, for everything.

5. Speak a few languages at the same time.

6. Negotiate. For everything. Almost always.

7. Have chai = mix tea with the milk and spices.

8. Dedicate life to love. Everything is about love in India. Every movie, every problem statement is somehow connected to love,' she wrote in the caption.

After the creator's post went viral, her comment section was divided into two parts. One that took her list as the Russian woman's love for India, and the other took offence.

"I don’t know what’s wrong with people in comment section - she is telling about things what are good to her! She is appreciating India, let it be this way!" an Instagram user commented.

"I love when foreigners talk good about my country," a netizen said.

"As you are in Bangalore, try focusing on learning Kannada more than Hindi," another user wrote.

Disagreeing with the creator, an Instagram user wrote, "Don't agree with the last point. Indians want to see love and romance in movies because there's so little of it in real life."

The practices she listed are ordinary for Indians as they are standard practices; however, for a foreigner visiting or living in India, they may seem new. For instance, living with parents-in-law is the usual practice for women after marriage in India; it is a core part of the country's culture, but it might not be how the world does it.

One other habit she listed was the knowledge of multiple languages; many Indian citizens, depending on their residential states, know more than two or even three languages.