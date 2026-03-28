S-400, MTA, Su-30 Engine overhaul approved in Rs 2.38 Lakh Cr defence boost

New Delhi: In a major boost to defence capabilities, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Friday issued Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for Rs 2.38 lakh crore worth of proposals, including the Army's artillery Dhanush Gun System, the Indian Air Force's Medium Transport Aircraft, and S-400 air defence missiles.



The DAC meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

An official release said that approval was accorded for the Air Defence Tracked System, Armoured Piercing Tank Ammunition, High Capacity Radio Relay, Dhanush Gun System and Runway Independent Aerial Surveillance System for the Indian Army.

It said that the Air Defence Tracked System will provide real time Air Defence Control and Reporting capability, while the High Capacity Radio Relay will provide reliable and fail proof communication.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Dhanush Gun System boosts Army artillery for long-range, all-terrain strikes with superior lethality and precision. Runway-Independent Aerial Surveillance System delivers vital intel to units, while Armoured Piercing Tank Ammunition ramps up anti-tank firepower.



For the Indian Air Force, proposals were cleared for the procurement of Medium Transport Aircraft, S-400 Long Range Surface-to-Air Missile System, Remotely Piloted Strike Aircraft and overhaul of Su-30 Aero engine Aggregates.



The induction of Medium Transport Aircraft by replacing the transport fleet of AN32 and IL76 will meet the strategic, tactical and operational airlift requirements of the Services.

S-400 will neutralize enemy long-range aircraft threats to critical zones. Remotely Piloted Strike Aircraft enable offensive strikes, coordinated air ops, and stealthy ISR missions.

The overhaul of Su-30 aero engine and its aggregates will increase the service life of the aircraft and fulfil the operational requirement of the Air Force.

For the Indian Coast Guard, AoN was accorded for Heavy Duty Air Cushion Vehicles.

These vehicles will be used for multipurpose maritime coastal operational roles, including high-speed coastal patrolling, reconnaissance, search and rescue operations, rendering assistance to ships and carrying personnel and stores, including logistics.

In the financial year 2025-26, DAC has cleared AoN for 55 proposals worth Rs 6.73 lakh crore. Capital contracts signed hit 503 deals at Rs 2.28 lakh crore—the highest ever in a single fiscal year, per official release.



(with ANI inputs)



