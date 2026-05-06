S-400’s smaller sibling stuns: Where THAAD and Iron Dome fail, this new system strikes fear into enemies

New Delhi: With aerial threats becoming smaller, faster and difficult to detect, modern warfare has changed its face in the 21st century. From military confrontations between Russia and Ukraine and US-Israel and Iran, recent wars have shown how drones, long-range missiles and low-flying attack systems are now as important as traditional fighter jets in determining battlefield outcomes. This change has pushed countries to rethink and upgrade their air defence networks.

The United States is working on a massive ‘Golden Dome’ project, which is said to be worth around $175 billion and designed with future warfare in mind. It is being developed to handle advanced and even space-linked threats.

On the other hand, India has launched ‘Mission Sudarshan Chakra’ to build a multi-layered air defence shield, with systems such as the S-400 forming an important part of its structure. Now, the country is taking another step in the same direction with a new system developed to strengthen ground-based air defence.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Defence Ministry clears 83 CADET systems

The Ministry of Defence has moved ahead with the procurement of 83 Carrier Air Defence Tracked (CADET) systems. This initiative shows a change in the Indian Army’s warfighting approach, with emphasis not only on conventional aerial threats but also on fast-evolving modern ones.

Today’s battlefield threats are no longer limited to fighter aircraft and helicopters. They now include drones, low radar cross-section targets, loitering munitions and low-flying attack helicopters. The CADET system is being developed specifically to deal with these emerging challenges.

Built for network-centric warfare

One of the main features of the system is its network-centric capability. It will be integrated with the Indian Army’s Akashteer project, an automated air defence control and reporting system.

Once integrated, it will not function as a standalone platform but as part of a larger digital combat network. Sensors, command system and weapon platforms will be connected together, enabling real-time sharing of battlefield information.

This integration will speed up target detection and engagement while also reducing the risk of friendly fire incidents. It will also work in coordination with the Indian Air Force’s Integrated Air Command and Control System, improving joint operational coordination across the armed forces.

Modular tracked platform with flexible role

The CADET system is being developed as a modular tracked vehicle. It may be based either on an upgraded BMP-2 Sarath chassis or on a fully indigenous new tracked platform.

Its design allows multiple payload configurations depending on mission needs. It can carry anti-aircraft guns, short-range missile systems or advanced sensors and command modules.

Mobility is another advantage. Unlike traditional towed air defence systems, the system will move at the same pace as tanks and mechanised infantry units, ensuring continuous protection for frontline formations.

Akashteer as the central control layer

The Akashteer system will act as the central nervous system of this entire network. It will process inputs from multiple radars and sensors to create a unified operational picture of the airspace.

This will allow operators to identify, track and engage targets with greater speed and accuracy. The system is expected to be especially effective against small drones and unmanned aerial threats that are becoming more common in modern conflicts.

The CADET and the Akashteer are together set to strengthen India’s air defence architecture and make it more integrated, mobile and responsive to future battlefield challenges.