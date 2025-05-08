New Delhi: Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor (Retired) on Thursday said that the S-400 missile system has made an enormous difference during the recent tensions with Pakistan. In a self made video, Air Marshal Kapoor said Pakistan tried to target 15 Indian cities, but the S-400 system, which India bought in 2018 and received in 2021, helped prevent the attacks.

Kapoor explained that the S-400 can detect aircraft, missiles, and drones and can be deployed quickly across the country. The system has a range of 400 kilometres and can track many targets simultaneously.

Air Marshal Kapoor said, "Pakistan tried to attack 15 of our cities saved by S-400, which was purchased in 2018 and delivered in 2021. It can detect aircraft, missiles, drones, and is fully deployable within minutes and has a range of 400 Kms... It can pick up targets... It is a versatile and mobile and has been deployed suitably all across the country... It was one of the purchases that made a huge difference in our latest skirmish with Pakistan..."

Indian Air Force S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems were fired on Wednesday night against targets moving towards India. The operation successfully neutralised the targets. Earlier in the day, addressing the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) press briefing, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said that India's Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and Air Defence systems successfully neutralised the threats.

Colonel Qureshi further said that in response to Pakistan's attempted attacks, the Indian Armed Forces on Thursday morning targeted multiple air defence radars and systems across Pakistan.

"This morning, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised," Colonel said.

Speaking about Wednesday's press briefing on 'Operation Sindoor', Colonel Qureshi said, "During the press briefing on operation Sindoor on 07 May 2025, India had called its response as focused, measured and non-escalatory. It was specifically mentioned that Pakistani military establishments had not been targeted. It was also reiterated that any attack on military targets in India will invite a suitable response."

"On the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks," Colonel Qureshi said.

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir in India on April 22, the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday launched 'Operation Sindoor', carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.