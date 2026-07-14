/Saanjh Rahat Kendras helping women in distress overcome trauma: DGP Gaurav Yadav

The DGP noted, "Though there are many success stories of the Saanjh Rahat Kendras, the timely rescue of a woman from domestic violence in Mohali showcases the commitment of the Punjab Police. A woman in distress reached out for help, reporting that her husband was physically assaulting her and had threatened to have her killed if she did not receive immediate assistance. This was not the woman’s first contact with the Punjab Police, as a previous case involving her had already been reported and was on record with the SAS Nagar (Mohali) team. The Saanjh Rahat Kendra team in SAS Nagar responded promptly, ensured her safety, arranged secure transportation, and escorted her to her parental home, where she could stay in a safe environment."