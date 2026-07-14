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Saanjh Rahat Kendras helping women in distress overcome trauma: DGP Gaurav Yadav

Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav said there are a total of four Saanjh Rahat Kendras which are helping women in distress overcome their trauma and lead normal lives. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 04:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 04:56 PM IST
Saanjh Rahat Kendras helping women in distress overcome trauma: DGP Gaurav Yadav

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