Saayoni Ghosh's net worth, Car, and Kolkata home exposed: A close look at the former actress's Rs 91.89 lakh fortune amid TMC split

In what could be termed a major political shock for the TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Jadavpur Member of Parliament (MP), Saayoni Ghosh, has left for another camp of rebel TMC MPs. The political upheaval in TMC became apparent after as many as 20 TMC MPs collectively drafted a formal letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, demanding a separate sitting place for themselves in the house.

With her being a part of the breakaway faction, this development could prove to be historic for the political scenario of West Bengal. Alongside, curiosity about the asset profile and net worth of the former Bengali actress has taken a rise.

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From entertainment to politician in no time

Saayoni Ghosh, with her entry in parliament through the breakaway faction of TMC MPs, had an impeccable journey from the world of entertainment.

The beginning: She started her acting career by making her debut appearance in the telefilm named Ichhe Dana at the young age of 17 years, which marked the beginning of her entry into the Bengali entertainment world.

Entry into politics: After completing her education till 12th Standard, she joined the TMC Party in 2021. Despite losing her debut assembly elections as a candidate for Asansol South, she was appointed President of the TMC Youth Wing in 2023.

Victory in Lok Sabha: In the General Elections held in 2024, she emerged victorious from the prestigious Jadavpur Constituency to become an MP.

Net worth disclosures: Total assets: Rs 91+ Lakh

From the official declaration of wealth to the Election Commission of India, it can be seen that Saayoni Ghosh declared a net worth of roughly Rs 91.89 lakh. On the other hand, the new MP declared total liabilities and loans totaling ₹59 lakh.

The details of her movable assets show that she invests very conservatively, having no exposure to risky financial investments such as equity shares, stocks, mutual funds, bond investments, or debentures, and no postal savings bank accounts.

Realty footprint: Residential holding of Kolkata

It is also made clear by the asset statement that Ghosh does not possess any realty holdings in agricultural land, commercial real estate holdings, or plots of land.

Her biggest financial asset is the house that she owns in the Golf Green area of south Kolkata. At the time of making her election affidavit, the valuation of the real estate was set at ₹62.64 lakh.

The way that she has started aligning herself politically with another party in New Delhi is being watched carefully to see its effects on the political structure of the TMC.

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