Sabang: 30 Injured, 7 Critical After Hornet Attack During Independence Day School March In Bengal

Sabang, West Bengal: A celebratory Independence Day march turned into chaos on Thursday morning when a swarm of hornets attacked a school procession, injuring 30 people, including students and teachers, in Sabang block of West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district. Seven of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.



What Happened:

The incident took place during a prabhat pheri (morning march) organised by Balpai Pashupati Surendra Vidyapith High School to mark the 78th Independence Day. The event began with students and teachers marching through local streets, accompanied by drums and other instruments.



According to witnesses, the group was passing through a road near a village when hornets—disturbed from a nearby nest—suddenly swarmed the procession. Panic ensued as participants screamed in pain and scattered in different directions to escape the stings.



Casualties and Medical Response:

A total of 30 people, including several teachers, sustained injuries. Seven of them were critically hurt and rushed to Sabang Hospital. Two of the most serious cases were transferred to Medinipur Medical College for advanced treatment.

Local Reaction:

The attack has caused widespread fear in the community, with locals expressing shock at the unexpected turn of events on what was meant to be a day of celebration. Authorities have urged caution in areas where hornet nests are present, especially during outdoor gatherings.



Background:

The prabhat pheri is a long-standing tradition in many Indian schools, where students and teachers take part in early morning processions to celebrate Independence Day, often with music, flags, and patriotic slogans.



Authorities’ Statement:

Local officials have confirmed the incident and assured that the injured are receiving the best possible medical care. Steps are being taken to remove the hornet nest to prevent future incidents.