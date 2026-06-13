Sabarimala gold scam row: Kerala Devaswom Special Government Pleader resigns after controversy over his appointment

K B Pradeep, the Devaswom Special Government Pleader whose appointment had created a major embarrassment for the V.D. Satheesan-led UDF government, resigned on Saturday.

His resignation followed the Chief Minister’s move to seek his removal amid criticism over appointing the lawyer, associated with a company linked to the Sabarimala gold theft case, to handle crucial Devaswom-related matters.

Pradeep’s appointment as Special Government Pleader for the Devaswom Department in the Kerala High Court sparked a political controversy, with opposition parties questioning the decision to appoint a lawyer who had previously represented Smart Creations, a Chennai-based firm facing scrutiny in the Sabarimala gold scam investigation.

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The controversy escalated as the government had created the post of Special Government Pleader, a position that did not exist earlier, with critics alleging that the post was created specifically for Pradeep.

Until now, the Devaswom Department had only one Senior Government Pleader.

Smart Creations has come under the scrutiny of investigators over the alleged theft of gold from the gold-plated structures of the Sabarimala temple.

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The company is closely linked to the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, with allegations that panels removed from the shrine were taken to its facility, where the gold was stripped off and allegedly diverted for other purposes.

Pradeep had earlier defended Smart Creations in the media, asserting that the company had committed no wrongdoing and lacked the technical capability to add gold onto an already gold-plated surface.

The controversy deepened further after Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan defended the appointment.

His remark that “someone who knows the weaknesses of the accused can be useful” drew sharp criticism from the Opposition, which said the statement appeared to justify appointing a lawyer associated with the defence side to represent the government.

Former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday slammed the way things are going in the new administration, saying that the appointment of Pradeep "explains everything".

The resignation is the second controversy to hit the new UDF government over appointments.

Earlier, Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph’s brother-in-law had resigned from his personal staff following criticism over his appointment.

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