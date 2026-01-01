Sabarimala Theft Case: SIT Uncovers Organised Gold Theft From Multiple Temple Structures

The Sabarimala gold theft case has evolved into a far more extensive and planned crime than initially thought. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has uncovered evidence of gold being methodically removed from several sacred structures at the iconic hill shrine, revealing a well-orchestrated operation.

According to a report submitted by the SIT before the Kerala High Court recently, the theft was not limited to one place in the temple, but involved multiple structures, reported news agency IANS.

Investigators in the Sabarimala gold theft case have discovered that gold was stripped from as many as ‘seven-layered’ structures linked to the sanctum.

The report further states that gold plating embedded on the ‘Shiva’ idol and the 'vyali' (mythical creature) figures placed above the kattila layers was also removed with planning, highlighting the precision of the meticulously planned theft operation.

The SIT Investigation has revealed that the stolen gold was secretly transported out of Kerala to Chennai for separation and processing.

The report also indicated that the operation demanded technical skills and careful logistical planning, solidifying the view that the theft was carried out by several individuals in a coordinated network and not by an one individual.

Investigators informed the Kerala High Court that the recovered gold only represents a portion of the total quantity stolen.

The SIT has stated that more gold recoveries are expected in the case, with the ongoing investigation to track the remaining assets and uncover participants in the supply chain network.

Pankaj Bhandari, CEO of Smart Creations and a key accused, surrendered 109.243 grams of gold to the SIT, which he allegedly received as remuneration for his workmanship, reported IANS.

The continuing investigation has also highlighted the institutional shortcomings that facilitated the prolonged theft.

The SIT is likely to submit further findings to the Kerala High Court in the coming days, with ongoing custodial interrogations revealing fresh leads and additional questioning lined up.

As more details emerge in the Sabarimala gold theft case, it is now seen as a profound breach of trust, far more complex than it appeared initially.

So far, 10 individuals have been arrested for alleged involvement in the theft case, including three CPI(M) leaders who held key positions as president, commissioner, and member of the Travancore Devaswom Board. The SIT is likely to arrest several more suspects.

(With IANS input)

