‘Sabka Boss’ Can’t Stop India: Rajnath Singh’s Sharp Dig At Trump Over Tariff Bomb

New Delhi: In a sharp critique of recent US tariff policies, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took aim at President Donald Trump, suggesting that some global powers are struggling to accept India’s rapid rise on the world stage.

Speaking at a public event, Singh hinted at American discomfort with India’s growth, using a pointed reference to Trump’s leadership style. “Some people are unable to digest the speed at which India is advancing. Their mindset seems to be, 'Sabke boss toh hum hain (I am everyone's boss), how is India progressing so fast?' Efforts are now on to make Made-in-India products more expensive when they are exported to other countries," he said.

#WATCH Raisen, Madhya Pradesh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "There are some people who are not happy with the speed at which India is developing. They are not liking it. 'Sabke boss toh hum hain', how is India growing at such a fast pace? And many are trying that the… pic.twitter.com/kucYjXnNNX — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2025

He accused certain global players of deliberately trying to make Indian products more expensive in international markets by imposing tariffs, thereby undermining the success of the "Make in India" initiative.

Despite these hurdles, Singh delivered a strong message of confidence. “The pace at which India is progressing, let me assure you, no global power can stop us from becoming a superpower,” he declared.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh further praised Madhya Pradesh's rapid development and envisioned it as a "Modern Pradesh."

At the foundation stone ceremony of the new rail coach factory project 'BRAHMA' he highlighted the symbolic name and expressed confidence the factory will boost the state's industrial growth.

He called the BEML's Greenfield Rail Manufacturing facility (BRAHMA) a key step in boosting India's industrial and defence self-reliance.

The unit will manufacture advanced rolling stock for domestic and export markets, create over 5,000 jobs, and is expected to catalyse local supply chains in the state's industrial belt.

Addressing the gathering, Singh called initiatives like BRAHMA critical in building the industrial and technological base needed for both national security and economic growth.

Defence Minister said,"Seeing the development of Madhya Pradesh, I can say that in the coming years, Madhya Pradesh will be known as Modern Pradesh...Today, the rail coach factory whose foundation stone was laid, I saw that you have named it 'Brahma'.Naming this unit after the creator is, in itself, a very wonderful suggestion. I am fully confident that this unit, drawing inspiration from its name and realising it, will reach new heights in the matter of product manufacturing."

He further added, "There are some people who are not happy with the speed at which India is developing. They are not liking it. 'Sabke boss toh hum hain', how is India growing at such a fast pace? And many are trying that the things made in India, by the hands of Indians become more expensive than the things made in those countries, so that when the things become expensive, the world will not buy them. This effort is being made. But India is progressing so fast, I say with full confidence that now no power in the world can stop India from becoming a big power of the world..."

"As far as the defence sector is concerned, you will be happy to know that now we are exporting defence items worth more than Rs twenty four thousand crores. This is the strength of India, this is the new defence sector of the new India and the export is increasing continuously," Defence Minister said.

Singh had on Saturday announced that the annual defence production of the coutnry has soared to an all-time high figure of Rs 1,50,590 crore in the Financial Year (FY) 2024-25. The milestone represents a robust 18 per cent growth over the previous fiscal's output of Rs 1.27 lakh crore, and a staggering 90 per cent increase since FY 2019-20, when the figure was Rs 79,071 crore.

Meanwhile today Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked the Central Government and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the 'Bhoomi Poojan' of the Rs 1,800-crore Rail Coach Factory in Raisen, which will manufacture metro, Vande Bharat, and other rail coaches, promising significant job creation.

Addressing the gathering,Chouhan said,"Many thanks to the Government of India and the Defence Minister. This plant, worth 1800 crore rupees, will be established, where work such as metro, Vande Bharat, and rail coach designing will take place... This will provide employment to many people..."

He stressed that indigenous equipment had played a "pivotal role" in the success of the mission.

The BRAHMA facility will be developed across 148 acres as a world-class manufacturing unit for rolling stock and is expected to be completed in about two years.

BEML plans to invest ₹1,800 crore in the next few years in a phase-wise manner to fully establish the integrated manufacturing unit. Initially producing 125-200 coaches per year, its capacity will scale up to 1,100 coaches annually within five years.

The plant will manufacture Vande Bharat trainsets, metro cars, Electrical Multiple Units, high-speed rail coaches, and other advanced rolling stock.

It will also incorporate zero liquid discharge systems, solar and renewable energy integration, rainwater harvesting, and green landscaping in line with India's green manufacturing goals.

Expected to create over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, the facility aims to catalyse local supply chains and encourage MSMEs in Madhya Pradesh's industrial belt, particularly in Singrauli, Satna, Rewa, and Katni. The use of recycled and sustainable building materials will ensure compliance with the highest environmental and safety standards, including statutory environmental clearances and green factory norms.

He lauded BEML as "a pillar in India's journey towards industrial and defence self-reliance" and said the project would bolster its position as a global supplier of mobility solutions. "Projects like BRAHMA reaffirm our economic resolve to be self-reliant, globally competitive, and future ready. This is how we will build a strong, secure, and prosperous India," he said, while urging the DPSU to further strengthen research and development.

Highlighting the Modi government's push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Singh said defence production had touched a record Rs 1.51 lakh crore in FY 2024-25, while exports reached an all-time high of ₹23,622 crore.

He credited "double engine" governance for driving India's GDP growth of about 6.5%, adding that the country was on track to become the world's third-largest economy and achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The ceremony was attended by Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (virtually), and senior state and central officials.

On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Yadav said that for the first time in the state, train coaches and metro train coaches were being prepared and delivered across the nation and the world. He said the manufacturing unit had been established in Umariya village in Raisen district, with an investment of around Rs 1800 crore. He added that around 2,000 people would get employment opportunities through this project.

He said it was the first rail coach manufacturing unit in the state, which would help establish Madhya Pradesh as a prominent centre for rail coach construction. The state government had allotted around 60 hectares of land for the unit, he said, adding that coaches for Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and metro trains would be made at the facility. He also highlighted that several auxiliary industrial units in Raisen and Bhopal districts would receive a significant boost from this development.

(With inputs from ANI)