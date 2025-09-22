Sabrimala, Ayyappa Sangmam And BJP-Yogi Tadka: How Religion Is Heating Up Kerala Politics?

Kerala Polls 2026: Kerala will go to the polls next year. The state has been a stronghold for the Left and Congress, with the Left Democratic Front in power for the last 9 years. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have been working hard to establish their foot in the state. While the BJP is often accused of polarising politics, this time, the Left government is doing something similar. The Kerala government recently organised the Global Ayyappa Sangam at Pamba, which faced criticism from the BJP and the Congress, with opposition touting it as an event for political gains.

Ayyappa Sangamam

More than 4,000 devotees and delegates gathered at Pamba on Saturday for the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, organised by the Kerala government to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

According to Devaswoms Minister V. N. Vasavan, a total of 4,126 participants attended, with more than half coming from outside Kerala. The gathering also saw 182 international representatives, the largest contingent being 39 from Sri Lanka. From within Kerala, 1,819 participants joined the event.

The conclave focused on key issues such as Sabarimala’s master plan, strategies for crowd management, improving pilgrim amenities, and exploring the idea of a pilgrimage tourism circuit. The minister also read out a message from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, sent for the occasion.

BJP, Congress React

The political opposition, however, was quick to criticise the event. The BJP dismissed the Sangamam as a “political spectacle” by the CPM-led LDF government, timed ahead of next year’s state elections. Party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar claimed that genuine devotees had stayed away, unwilling to “endorse the government’s attempt to politicise faith.”

The Congress echoed similar sentiments. On Sunday (September 21), KPCC President Sunny Joseph alleged that the meet was politically motivated and ultimately a failure in mobilising true public support.

Sabarimala Regains Political Space

The Ayyappa Sangamam has reignited political and religious debate around Sabarimala, the iconic hill shrine. On Monday, the Sabarimala Karma Samithi—an umbrella organisation of groups that opposed women’s entry into the shrine—announced its own event, the Sabarimala Protection Sangamam, in Pandalam, a town closely associated with Ayyappa traditions.

Positioned as a counter to the government’s event, the gathering is set to be inaugurated by K. Annamalai, former Tamil Nadu BJP president. The meet is being organised with the backing of BJP-supported Hindu organisations such as Hindu Aikyavedi, Ayyappa Seva Samajam, and VHP.

According to Hindu Aikyavedi spokesperson E. S. Biju, representatives from more than 120 community organisations, members of the Sabarimala thantri family, and 25 Hindu monks will take part in the congregation.