Sabrimala case: ‘Patriarchy’ and ‘gender stereotypes’ are alien to Indian society, Centre tells SC

The Union government urged a nine-judge Constitution Bench on Tuesday to revisit the 2018 Sabarimala verdict allowing women of all ages into the temple, arguing that concepts like “patriarchy” and “gender stereotypes” are foreign to Indian traditions.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before the Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant that Indian society has historically accorded women a position of “reverence and respect”, both in spiritual and public life.

“India is not that patriarchal or gender stereotyped that the West understands,” SG Mehta argued, adding that “India has always treated women equally; we have always treated them at a higher pedestal.”

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The Centre's second-highest law officer challenged the use of "patriarchy" in arguments for women's entry into Sabarimala, asserting that such concepts "were never there" in Indian society.

“We are the only society, we worship ladies. From the President of India, to the Prime Minister of India, to the judges of the Supreme Court, we bow down before our leading ladies, so let us not introduce those concepts of patriarchy or gender stereotypes,” he submitted.

Citing constitutional history, SG Mehta highlighted women's role in the Constituent Assembly debates, calling them the “founding mothers of the Constitution”, and argued that India's constitutional ethos embodies profound respect for women.

He also addressed the scope of Article 26 of the Constitution, particularly the phrase “any section thereof”, submitting that it was deliberately framed to protect the rights of smaller groups within larger religious denominations. “The phrase ‘any section thereof’ has been purposively added by the framers to include not just a whole denomination but also a section of a religious denomination,” SG Mehta said, adding that this ensures that diverse sects and sub-communities can manage their own religious affairs independently.

The Solicitor General further contended that the 2018 judgment, which had allowed entry of women into the Sabarimala temple, was “wrongly decided” and deserves reconsideration on legal grounds. He also objected to the view taken in the verdict that the exclusion of women amounted to “untouchability” under Article 17, arguing that the restriction was based on age and not a form of social exclusion.

“There is no universal exclusion of women in Ayyappa temples, and Sabarimala’s restriction is due to the unique nature of the deity,” he submitted. During the hearing, the Constitution Bench clarified that it would not examine the correctness of the Sabarimala verdict itself, and would instead confine its adjudication to the seven constitutional questions referred to it.

The Supreme Court is examining the balance between religious freedom and other fundamental rights, including the limits of judicial review over religious practices and denominational rights under Articles 25 and 26.

Beyond Sabarimala, the nine-judge Constitution Bench, comprising Justices B.V. Nagarathna, M.M. Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, A.G. Masih, Prasanna B. Varale, R. Mahadevan, and Joymalya Bagchi, will address related issues, Muslim women's entry into mosques and dargahs; Parsi women's access to fire temples post-interfaith marriage; the validity of excommunication; and female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community.

Hearings follow a fixed schedule, review petitioners argue April 7–9, opponents April 14–16, with rejoinders and finals by April 22.

(with IANS inputs)