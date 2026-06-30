Shiv Sena (UBT) suffered a major setback on Tuesday after party MLC Sachin Ahir switched sides and joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The move came amid intense political activity surrounding the upcoming election for the Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Soon after joining the Shinde camp, Ahir filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Chairman. The development caught the Opposition off guard and left little time for its leaders to respond.
Notably, the election for the post of Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairman is scheduled for July 1, with the nomination process closing on June 30.
Ahir's departure is being viewed as a significant blow to Uddhav Thackeray's camp, particularly in Mumbai. The impact is expected to be felt most strongly in the Worli Assembly constituency, represented by Aaditya Thackeray and considered one of the party's key strongholds.
A former labour union leader and ex-MLA from Worli, Ahir enjoys considerable grassroots support in the area. His switch to the Shinde camp is expected to alter local political equations and strengthen Shinde's influence in Mumbai.
Ahir began his political career with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), where he emerged as a prominent leader and played an important role in the Rashtriya Mill Mazdoor Sangh. In 2019, ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, he left the NCP and joined the undivided Shiv Sena.
After the party split, Ahir remained with the Uddhav Thackeray faction and was rewarded with a seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council in 2022. His latest move marks another high-profile defection from the Shiv Sena (UBT) camp.
Political observers across Maharashtra see Ahir's induction as a strategic victory for Eknath Shinde. The timing is particularly important, coming just before the Legislative Council elections.
Many believe the move gives Shinde an advantage over the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and further strengthens his position within Maharashtra politics. The defection has also raised questions about the Opposition's ability to prevent more leaders from crossing over.
Ahir's switch comes days after six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs joined Shinde's Shiv Sena under what has been called "Operation Tiger."
Last week, Shinde indicated that the operation was still underway and suggested that more legislators and corporators from the UBT camp could join his party in the coming days.
Shinde described the campaign as legally sound and politically successful. He said the induction of the six MPs was carried out within constitutional and parliamentary norms. He also maintained that all necessary legal formalities had been completed.
During the Shiv Sena anniversary celebrations on June 19, Shinde had hinted at further political developments. He said it was only the trailer and that the movie was still to come. He also strongly defended his actions against criticism from Opposition leaders, saying the "tiger" now stood right in front of them.
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