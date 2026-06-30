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  • /Shinde steals Thackeray's trusted commander: Sachin Ahir defects to grab prestigious Maharashtra Council top post

Shinde steals Thackeray's trusted commander: Sachin Ahir defects to grab prestigious Maharashtra Council top post

The move comes days after six UBT MPs switched camps under Shinde's 'Operation Tiger', signalling continued political realignment in Maharashtra.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 01:58 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
Shinde steals Thackeray's trusted commander: Sachin Ahir defects to grab prestigious Maharashtra Council top post
Image Credit: ANI. SS(UBT) gets another jolt as MLC Ahir defects.

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