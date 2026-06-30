Shiv Sena (UBT) suffered a major setback on Tuesday after party MLC Sachin Ahir switched sides and joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The move came amid intense political activity surrounding the upcoming election for the Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Soon after joining the Shinde camp, Ahir filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Chairman. The development caught the Opposition off guard and left little time for its leaders to respond.