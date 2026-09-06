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  • /Sachin Pilot gets Punjab charge: Status rises, stature lags – why was Bhupesh Baghel axed?

Sachin Pilot gets Punjab charge: Status rises, stature lags – why was Bhupesh Baghel axed?

Sachin Pilot faces the task of bringing Punjab Congress leaders together before the election. His performance could influence his political prospects in Rajasthan ahead of the 2028 polls.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 06:59 AM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 06:59 AM IST
Sachin Pilot gets Punjab charge: Status rises, stature lags – why was Bhupesh Baghel axed?
Image Credit: Sachin Pilot. (File photo: ANI)

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Sachin Pilot gets Punjab charge: Status rises, stature lags – why was Bhupesh Baghel axed?
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