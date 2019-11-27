Sachin Tendulkar warns of fake Twitter account in son Arjun's name, seeks action from Twitter India

Mumbai: Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar took to microblogging site Twitter, on Wednesday, to speak about his children Arjun Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar's Twitter account. Tendulkar informed that his children have no official twitter handle and any account made in their name is fake and not to be trusted.

The master blaster further tagged an account with the user name @jr_tendulkar and informed that it is wrongfully trying to impersonate Arjun Tendulkar and posting controversial tweets. He asked Twitter India to take the matter into concern and block the account.

His tweet says, ''I wish to clarify that my son Arjun & daughter Sara are not on Twitter. The account @jr_tendulkar is wrongfully impersonating Arjun and posting malicious tweets against personalities & institutions. Requesting @TwitterIndia to act on this as soon as possible.''

The fake account created in the name of Arjun Tendulkar has around 1800 followers on twitter and that of Sara Tendulkar has 7,493 followers. There are several other fake accounts made in their names including fan clubs which generally target at creating memes.

In 2018, a software engineer was arrested in Mumbai for creating a fake account of Sara Tendulkar on the microblogging site Twitter for posting objectionable comments against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Celebrities and Sports personality kids have always been targeted by malicious users to spread rumors and create controversies over social media. The tweet by Sachin Tendulkar confirming fake accounts in name of his son and daughter will prevent any kind of controversy which could have popped in the future.