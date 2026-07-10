/Sacrilege, drug menace, corruption, unemployment and women empowerment form core poll planks of Congress in Punjab

With assembly elections approaching, the Punjab Congress has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, labelling its four-year tenure a ‘complete failure’. Arshpreet Khadial, Chief Spokesperson for the Punjab Congress, asserted that the party is heading into the polls with a robust agenda focused on addressing the state’s deteriorating law and order, systemic corruption, and the unfulfilled promises made to the people of Punjab.
Khadial accused the ruling AAP of failing to deliver on its primary electoral commitments, particularly regarding the drug menace and sacrilege cases.
"The Aam Aadmi Party promised to eradicate the drug problem within four months, yet after four years, it has only worsened," Khadial stated, citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data to highlight the spike in drug-related deaths during the AAP's tenure.
On the sensitive issue of sacrilege, the Congress spokesperson criticised the government for failing to deliver justice. He pointed to the ongoing controversy surrounding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the AAP’s shifting stances regarding forensic reports and the legislative process. "The stakeholders, including Shri Akal Takht Sahib and the SGPC, were never consulted on the anti-sacrilege law. Furthermore, the proposed punishment is insufficient; such a heinous crime warrants life imprisonment, not a maximum of five years," he argued.
A central point of contention in the Congress’s campaign is the government’s handling of sacrilege cases and the recent controversy involving Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Khadial slammed the AAP for its inconsistent narrative regarding the viral video that led to the Chief Minister being declared Guru Dokhi (betrayer of the Guru) and Panth Virodhi by the Shri Akal Takht Sahib.
"The Aam Aadmi Party kept changing the goalposts. First, Mr. Mann claimed it was an AI-generated video; then they said it was genuine but not him; and finally, they claimed the person in the video was wearing a mask," Khadial noted. Questioning the integrity of the party leadership, he added, "Mr. Mann has been declared Guru Dokhi and Panth Virodhi. So we want to ask the Aam Aadmi Party, will you continue to have him as the CM face?"
Khadial further criticized the government’s anti-sacrilege law, pointing out that even AAP’s own MLAs appeared unfamiliar with the legislation when questioned by the Akal Takht. He demanded more stringent punishment for such offenses, arguing that a maximum of five years in prison is "too little" for a crime of such magnitude and calling for life imprisonment instead.
The Congress leadership claims that corruption in Punjab has reached ‘all-time highs’ under the current administration. Khadial highlighted frequent reports of officials being caught red-handed, noting that the combination of high unemployment, failed law and order, and rampant corruption has left the electorate "desperately waiting" for a chance to vote the AAP out of office.
Addressing the recent announcement of financial assistance for women, Khadial dismissed the timing of the initiative as a desperate attempt to influence voters months before the election.
"This promise was made in 2022, yet it is being delivered in 2026," Khadial said. He challenged the government to provide transparent data on the number of registrations and rejections, while slamming the exclusion of income taxpayers, pensioners, and widow allowance beneficiaries. "Why discriminate against women who are contributing to the nation by paying taxes? The government should be rewarding them," he added. Khadial also asked the AAP to release four years’ arrears of the scheme and provide all women aged above 18 with Rs 60,000 (Rs 48,000 for 4 years and Rs 12,000 for the fifth year).
Khadial criticized the AAP for its "anti-women mindset," noting the lack of female representation in the state cabinet and the failure to allocate tickets to women in recent Lok Sabha and by-elections.
He outlined the Congress party’s vision for the future, which includes:
* Equal Representation: Ensuring women hold positions of power to better influence policy-making.
* Infrastructure: Developing necessary amenities, such as public washrooms and private spaces for women, to ensure safety and dignity.
* Comprehensive Welfare: Restoring the dignity of social security schemes and ensuring they reach the intended beneficiaries without discriminatory conditions.
“AAP has failed on women's empowerment. In the Lok Sabha elections, not a single ticket was given to a woman. In the Rajya Sabha, not a single woman sent from Punjab. Then, in the by-elections, not a single woman was given a ticket. They made four or five new ministers when the last cabinet reshuffle happened and no woman was given any opportunity. Anmol Gagan Mann was the only woman minister in the cabinet and she was removed from the cabinet. The female population is 50%, so why should the strength of women in the cabinet not be 50%? This shows that the Amadi party has a anti-women mindset,” said Khadial.
Rejecting the government's use of political vendetta and legal harassment against Congress leaders—which he noted have been frequently quashed by the High Court—Khadial expressed confidence in the judiciary and the electoral process.
"The Aam Aadmi Party has disappointed the people of Punjab on every front, from healthcare and education to farmer welfare," Khadial concluded. "When the Congress party forms the government with a thumping majority, we will ensure that every sector, from law and order to economic development, is put back on track."
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