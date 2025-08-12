‘Sadakchaap Admi’: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi On Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s Nuclear Threat

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday condemned Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir's nuclear threat, calling his remarks "regrettable" and comparing him to a ‘Sadakchaap Admi."

Owaisi also stressed the need to increase India's defence budget to deal with the continuing threats from the Pakistan Army and the deep state.

"Pakistan Army Chief's words and his threats are condemnable. What's unfortunate is that this is happening from the US, which is India's strategic partner. He is speaking like a 'sadakchaap admi'... We also need to understand that with the constant threat we will have from the Pakistani Army and their deep state, we will have to increase our defence budget so that we can stay prepared," ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

Owaisi’s remarks came a day after Munir issued a nuclear threat against India, saying, “We are a nuclear nation; if we believe we are going down, we will take half the world down with us.”

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday issued a strong statement in response to remarks reportedly made by the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff during his visit to the United States.

"Our attention has been drawn to remarks reportedly made by the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff while on a visit to the United States. Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan's stock-in-trade," the MEA official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added,"The international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks, which also reinforce the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups."

The MEA spokesperson further expressed regret that these remarks were made from the soil of a friendly third country. "It is also regrettable that these remarks should have been made from the soil of a friendly third country," the official said.

MEA spokesperson said that India has already made it clear that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail and will continue to take all necessary steps to safeguard its national security.

