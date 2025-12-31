Sadanand Date, 26/11 Hero Who Took Kasab Appointed As New Maharashtra DGP

Sadanand Date, former NIA Director General and 26/11 hero, has been appointed as the new DGP of Maharashtra, announced the state government on Wednesday.

The 1990 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer will take over from incumbent Rashmi Shukla, who will be retiring on January 3.

The Appointments Committee of the cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the premature repatriation of 1990 batch IPS officer Sadanand Vasant Date to his parent cadre.

Sadanand Date served as Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief until March 2024. He was relocated to New Delhi to head India's premier anti-terror agency, National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to an order released by the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Ministry of Personal public Grievances and pensions Departement of Personal and Training (DoPT)“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for premature repatriation of Shri Sadanand Vasant Date, IPS MH (1990) DG, NIA to his parent cadre with immediate effect.” The order said.

Who is Sadanand Date?

Sadanand Date is known for his exemplary courage during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He has been awarded the President’s medal for his gallantry during the 26/11 anti-terror operation.

He was then posted as Additional Commissioner of Police (Central Region). Date managed to rescue a lift operator held hostage by 26/11 terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail at Cama and Albless Hospital in south Mumbai.

