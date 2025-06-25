Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2922197https://zeenews.india.com/india/safe-passage-guaranteed-amarnath-yatra-gets-multi-layered-security-like-never-before-2922197.html
NewsIndia
AMARNATH YATRA 2025

Safe Passage Guaranteed: Amarnath Yatra Gets Multi-Layered Security Like Never Before

IGP Kashmir VK Birdi assured pilgrims of an unprecedented multi-layered security framework for the Amarnath Yatra 2025. From base camps to the holy cave, learn about the meticulous planning, inter-agency coordination, and drills ensuring a safe pilgrimage.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2025, 08:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Safe Passage Guaranteed: Amarnath Yatra Gets Multi-Layered Security Like Never Before REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, today visited Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam, and he took stock of the situation and preparedness. IGP taking to media said security arrangements have been meticulously planned and finalized in collaboration with other security agencies, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and other allied forces. The security framework is described as multi-layered, with specific focus areas divided into sections and sectors along the Yatra routes and across the Kashmir Valley.

This year’s arrangements are notably more comprehensive than those of the previous year. 

He added, “A robust deployment of security personnel will cover the entire Yatra route, including the base camps at Pahalgam and Baltal, transit camps, and the holy cave shrine. The deployment strategy includes checkpoints, quick response teams, and surveillance measures to address any potential threats.

Birdi said drills are actively being conducted to fine-tune response mechanisms. These drills involve simulation exercises to prepare security forces for various scenarios, ensuring rapid and effective responses to emergencies. He added there is full coordination with civil administration, disaster management teams, and other agencies to ensure logistical and operational readiness. This includes arrangements for medical facilities, traffic management, and emergency services along the routes.

The IGP that the cooperation of the local population in Pahalgam and surrounding areas and at other places has historically been instrumental in ensuring the pilgrimage’s success, and this year we hope the same will be seen. 

He said While we have no specific threat, he assured us that the security apparatus is prepared to counter any challenges, drawing on intelligence inputs and past experiences to maintain a high level of vigilance.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK