Safe Passage Guaranteed: Amarnath Yatra Gets Multi-Layered Security Like Never Before

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, today visited Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam, and he took stock of the situation and preparedness. IGP taking to media said security arrangements have been meticulously planned and finalized in collaboration with other security agencies, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and other allied forces. The security framework is described as multi-layered, with specific focus areas divided into sections and sectors along the Yatra routes and across the Kashmir Valley.

This year’s arrangements are notably more comprehensive than those of the previous year.

He added, “A robust deployment of security personnel will cover the entire Yatra route, including the base camps at Pahalgam and Baltal, transit camps, and the holy cave shrine. The deployment strategy includes checkpoints, quick response teams, and surveillance measures to address any potential threats.

Birdi said drills are actively being conducted to fine-tune response mechanisms. These drills involve simulation exercises to prepare security forces for various scenarios, ensuring rapid and effective responses to emergencies. He added there is full coordination with civil administration, disaster management teams, and other agencies to ensure logistical and operational readiness. This includes arrangements for medical facilities, traffic management, and emergency services along the routes.

The IGP that the cooperation of the local population in Pahalgam and surrounding areas and at other places has historically been instrumental in ensuring the pilgrimage’s success, and this year we hope the same will be seen.

He said While we have no specific threat, he assured us that the security apparatus is prepared to counter any challenges, drawing on intelligence inputs and past experiences to maintain a high level of vigilance.