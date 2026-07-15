/Safe, secure, spiritual: A record-breaking devotion at the 2026 Amarnath Yatra shows unwavering faith

Another pilgrim, Raj Kumar Dhakad, added, “It is wonderful to see such a large number of devotees undertaking the pilgrimage. The government has made excellent arrangements, and we hope to return every year. Everyone who has visited so far is returning with happy memories, and I am confident that those yet to come will have the same experience. Our faith remains unwavering; no one is discouraged by the melting of the ice Shivling because our devotion is to Baba himself. I urge everyone who has made up their mind to visit the holy cave and seek His blessings.”