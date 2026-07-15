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Safe, secure, spiritual: A record-breaking devotion at the 2026 Amarnath Yatra shows unwavering faith

According to official data, in just the first 12 days of this 57-day pilgrimage, over 3,00,000 devotees have paid obeisance to ‘Baba Barfani’.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 11:49 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 11:49 PM IST
Safe, secure, spiritual: A record-breaking devotion at the 2026 Amarnath Yatra shows unwavering faith

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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