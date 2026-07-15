/Safe, secure, spiritual: A record-breaking devotion at the 2026 Amarnath Yatra shows unwavering faith

The 2026 Amarnath Yatra has achieved historic milestones, shattering previous records and demonstrating the unwavering faith of devotees. The pilgrimage has entered the history books by crossing the 3,00,000-mark within the first 12 days—a remarkable feat, especially considering the naturally formed holy Shivling melted early, within the first five days. Despite this, the footfall of pilgrims has remained steady and has, in fact, reached unprecedented levels.
According to official data, in just the first 12 days of this 57-day pilgrimage, over 3,00,000 devotees have paid obeisance to ‘Baba Barfani’. Officials noted a 37% increase in footfall compared to the same period last year. Since the pilgrimage began, the daily number of pilgrims visiting the holy cave has consistently ranged between 20,000 and 25,000, while pre-Yatra registrations had already surpassed the 4,00,000 mark.
The holy Shivling, which stood approximately 7 feet tall in May, melted prematurely. However, this has hardly deterred the faith of Lord Shiva’s devotees. Pilgrims continue to flock to the Srinagar Transit Camp, Baltal, and the Nunwan Base Camp, sustained by the belief that the sanctity of the holy cave remains undiminished, regardless of the physical state of the Shivling. Pilgrims visiting the cave emphasized that the experience transcends the physical ice formation; it is a matter of internal faith and spiritual commitment to Lord Shiva.
Atin, a pilgrim, stated, “Baba Barfani is always present in the hearts of devotees. Although the naturally formed ice Shivling has melted, the spiritual presence of Baba remains unchanged. Those who have faith will continue to come for darshan, and I am confident that the number of pilgrims will keep increasing. The devotion is so strong that nothing can diminish their resolve to seek Baba Barfani's blessings.”
Another pilgrim, Raj Kumar Dhakad, added, “It is wonderful to see such a large number of devotees undertaking the pilgrimage. The government has made excellent arrangements, and we hope to return every year. Everyone who has visited so far is returning with happy memories, and I am confident that those yet to come will have the same experience. Our faith remains unwavering; no one is discouraged by the melting of the ice Shivling because our devotion is to Baba himself. I urge everyone who has made up their mind to visit the holy cave and seek His blessings.”
The success of this year’s Yatra is largely credited to the efforts of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board in managing the massive influx of pilgrims and facilitating "Tatkal" registrations. These measures highlight the authorities' commitment to a smooth operation. Beyond the logistical support, a foolproof multi-tier security grid—featuring AI-powered surveillance, drone monitoring, and coordinated efforts by the CRPF, J&K Police, and other agencies—has provided pilgrims with a profound sense of safety. Officials attribute the 37% surge in pilgrim numbers to this trust in the administration’s ability to facilitate a safe passage.
Kailash, a pilgrim who completed his darshan yesterday, noted, “The entire process was very smooth. My registration was completed within a day, and I was able to undertake the Yatra the very next day without difficulty. It is heartening to see more than three lakh devotees visiting in the first 12 days. The arrangements made this year are excellent, making the pilgrimage comfortable and well-organized.”
The scale of the ongoing operation is evident in today’s movement: the 14th batch of 6,251 pilgrims departed from Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, in 230 vehicles. Of these, 2,985 pilgrims are traveling via the shorter Baltal route, while 3,266 are taking the traditional Pahalgam route.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who also serves as the Chairman of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, lauded the efforts of officials, service providers, and volunteers, noting that their dedication has been instrumental in ensuring a "smooth and memorable" pilgrimage. The Yatra is currently in full swing and is scheduled to conclude on August 28, 2026, coinciding with the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan.
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