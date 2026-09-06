/MP Sagar hooch tragedy: 11 dead, dozens hospitalised; CM Mohan Yadav orders probe

A suspected spurious liquor tragedy in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district has left several people dead and dozens hospitalised after they allegedly consumed illicit liquor on Saturday night. Medical teams are screening residents in affected villages, while officials investigate the source of the suspected liquor. Six liquor shops have been sealed and samples have been sent for testing.
The death toll in the suspected hooch tragedy rose to 11 on Sunday. Around 35 people have been brought to hospitals for treatment. People in serious condition have been referred to Bundelkhand Medical College and the District Hospital in Sagar.
The deaths and illnesses were reported from four villages in the district. Officials said several people had allegedly consumed illicit liquor on Saturday night before falling ill.
Doctors treating the victims reported symptoms including bluish discolouration of the body and muscle stiffness. The exact cause of the deaths will be known after post-mortem examinations and laboratory tests.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible for the incident.
"I have instructed the concerned minister and officials to visit the site immediately; we will take the strictest possible action and conduct an inquiry," the Chief Minister said on the incident.
"Our government will absolutely not tolerate such incidents," Yadav told IANS.
The Chief Minister has also directed the concerned minister and officials to visit the affected area and review the situation.
District Collector Pratibha Pal said reports of illness and deaths allegedly linked to illicit liquor had emerged since morning. An investigation was underway at the Civil Hospital.
Medical teams are screening people in the affected villages and taking those who may have consumed the suspected liquor to hospitals for examination.
Pal said medical and administrative teams were present in the surrounding areas, including the villages of Naura and Ghugru.
"Our team of doctors and the SDM team are also present in the surrounding areas, including the two identified villages of Naura and Ghugru, for screening. Anyone experiencing symptoms or who has consumed any type of liquor in the last 24 to 48 hours should get screened by a doctor," she said.
The district administration has sealed six liquor shops in the area and ordered testing of liquor samples. Officials have also been told to take strict action against people involved in the alleged illicit liquor trade.
Police and excise officials are investigating where the suspected liquor came from. The exact cause of the deaths will be established through medical examinations, post-mortem reports and laboratory testing.
Authorities have asked people who consumed alcohol during the past 24 to 48 hours to undergo medical screening without delay. People who develop symptoms linked to toxic liquor have been advised to seek medical attention immediately.
With several people still receiving treatment and screening continuing in the affected villages, officials said the casualty figure could rise.
The incident has also led to criticism from the opposition Congress. State Congress President Jitu Patwari alleged that the liquor mafia was operating without fear in the state.
Patwari claimed that 15 people had died in the Sagar incident, but this figure could not be independently verified. Authorities have confirmed 11 deaths so far.
"A few days ago as well, there was an incident involving poisonous liquor there. Across the state, the liquor mafia is continuously operating with impunity and causing deaths."
Patwari said he had earlier raised the issue and written to the Chief Minister, calling for action against what he described as the drug and liquor mafia.
The tragedy comes as the Madhya Pradesh government is running the police-led "Nasha Se Doori Hai Zaroori 2.0" campaign. The campaign began on July 15 and aims to create awareness about substance abuse and promote a drug-free state.
Police, excise officials and medical teams are continuing their work in Sagar. The source of the suspected liquor and the exact cause of the deaths will be determined through the ongoing investigation and test reports.
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