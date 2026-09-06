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  • /MP Sagar hooch tragedy: 11 dead, dozens hospitalised; CM Mohan Yadav orders probe

MP Sagar hooch tragedy: 11 dead, dozens hospitalised; CM Mohan Yadav orders probe

Sagar hooch tragedy leaves 11 dead and around 35 hospitalised. CM Mohan Yadav orders a probe, while six liquor shops are sealed.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 12:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
MP Sagar hooch tragedy: 11 dead, dozens hospitalised; CM Mohan Yadav orders probe
Image Credit: X@MPArunYadav. Death toll rises to 11 in Sagar hooch tragedy.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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