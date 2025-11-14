Sahebganj Election Results 2025: Raju Kumar Singh Of BJP Establishes Victory By 13522 Votes

Sahebganj Election Results 2025: Raju Kumar Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) established a comfortable victory by a margin of 13,522 votes. The seat in Bihar holds significant importance in the state’s political landscape due to its historical voting patterns and demographic composition. As a bellwether constituency, it often reflects the changing political tides, making it a key battleground for major parties.

Strategically, the Sahebganj seat sometimes attracts intense campaigning and promises of development, with parties vying for the support of various caste and community groups. Given its relevance, the outcome of this seat can have a lasting impact on the formation of government and coalition dynamics, with all eyes often set on Sahebganj during election seasons.

From the Sahebganj assembly seat, RJD fielded Prithwinath Ray against BJP's Raju Kumar Singh, while Jan Suraaj gave a ticket to Thakur Hari Kishore Singh.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

BJP's Singh got 1,06,322 votes, while RJD's Ray got 92,800 votes.

Winning this seat is not just a matter of securing votes but also a statement of influence over a larger region.