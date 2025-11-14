Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2984832https://zeenews.india.com/india/sahebganj-election-results-2025-vote-rjd-prithwinath-ray-vs-bjp-raju-kumar-singh-winner-2984832.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION RESULT 2025

Sahebganj Election Results 2025: Raju Kumar Singh Of BJP Establishes Victory By 13522 Votes

Sahebganj Election Results 2025: BJP's Raju Kumar Singh establishes victory in Sahebganj by 13522 votes. Winning this seat is not just a matter of securing votes but also a statement of influence over a larger region. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 04:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sahebganj Election Results 2025: Raju Kumar Singh Of BJP Establishes Victory By 13522 VotesSahebganj Election Results 2025 (Photo Credit: ANI)

Sahebganj Election Results 2025: Raju Kumar Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) established a comfortable victory by a margin of 13,522 votes. The seat in Bihar holds significant importance in the state’s political landscape due to its historical voting patterns and demographic composition. As a bellwether constituency, it often reflects the changing political tides, making it a key battleground for major parties. 

Strategically, the Sahebganj seat sometimes attracts intense campaigning and promises of development, with parties vying for the support of various caste and community groups. Given its relevance, the outcome of this seat can have a lasting impact on the formation of government and coalition dynamics, with all eyes often set on Sahebganj during election seasons. 

From the Sahebganj assembly seat, RJD fielded Prithwinath Ray against BJP's Raju Kumar Singh, while Jan Suraaj gave a ticket to Thakur Hari Kishore Singh. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

BJP's Singh got 1,06,322 votes, while RJD's Ray got 92,800 votes. 

Winning this seat is not just a matter of securing votes but also a statement of influence over a larger region. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

women jumpsuit
Jumpsuits Every Woman Needs in Her Wardrobe!
IAF Pilatus PC-7 Crash Chennai Tambram
BREAKING: IAF PC-7 Pilatus Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects
Bihar election result 2025
Kochadhaman Election Result 2025: AIMIM's Sarwar Alam Wins
Bihar Election 2025
BJP Winner Candidates List In Bihar Election Results 2025: Full List
Men joggers
Men’s Joggers for Style, Fit & Everyday Ease!
Bihar election results 2025
Old Guards, Caste Maths Split Mahagathbandhan: What Helped NDA Retain Bihar
Bihar Election 2025
Mokama’s ‘Bahubali’ Anant Singh’s Net Worth: From Luxury Cars To Land Holdings
Bihar election results 2025
Bihar Poll Results: 5 Reasons Nitish Roared Back And Pushed NDA ‘200 Paar’
Face Moisturizer
Moisturizers for Hydrated, Glowing, and Balanced Skin!
Face wash
Face Washes for Clear, Radiant, and Healthy Skin!