Reels over road safety: Video reveals SUV stunts seconds before fatal Dwarka crash

A chilling video recorded from inside a Scorpio SUV has surfaced as a key piece of evidence in the fatal road accident that took the life of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra on February 3. The footage, captured by a passenger just moments before the crash, has raised claims that the incident occurred while the occupants were filming a "fun reel" for social media.

The accident happened around 11:57 AM near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka South. Sahil, a BBA student who had recently gained admission to a university in Manchester, was declared dead at the scene.

Reel-making or recklessness? Inside the footage

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The viral 12-second clip, reportedly filmed by the driver’s younger sister, shows the SUV speeding down a single-lane road without a divider.

Narrow escape: The vehicle swerves sharply to miss a yellow bus coming from the opposite direction.

The impact: Just after avoiding the bus, the SUV crashes head-on into Sahil’s motorcycle, which was trailing behind the bus.

Family claims: Sahil’s mother, Inna Makan, alleged that the video circulating online has been edited to remove the actual moment of collision. She claims the passengers were doing deliberate stunts for social media while driving in the wrong lane.

'Killed for a reel': A mother's plea for justice

In a heartrending public appeal, Inna Makan, who raised Sahil as a single parent, described the incident as "criminal activity" rather than just an accident.

"My son died because of their fun reel. The speed is clear. This shows a criminal mentality where some think they can do anything because their parents are rich," Makan told reporters.

#WATCH | Delhi | Inna Makan, Mother of the 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, who died in a road accident after an SUV driven allegedly by a minor collided with his motorcycle, appeals for justice.



She says, "...My son was going to the office on the 3rd of February...He (Scorpio… pic.twitter.com/sODWsCeHZm — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2026

She also alleged that the SUV driver had a record of 13 previous speeding violations but was still allowed to drive.

Autopsy confirms fatal high-impact injuries

The post-mortem report highlights the severe impact of the collision. Sahil died from hemorrhagic shock due to severe cranio-cerebral injuries.

Trauma Details. Doctors noted a fractured skull, a large subdural hematoma, and significant brain swelling.

Internal Damage. The collision caused multiple rib fractures and lung injuries, which led to internal bleeding in both pleural cavities.

Legal Status: Minor Granted Interim Bail

The Delhi Police confirmed that the SUV driver, a 17-year-old, was driving without a valid license. Although he was initially placed in an observation home, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted him interim bail on February 10, citing his ongoing Class 10 board exams.

The police have filed an FIR under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including reckless driving and causing death by negligence. The minor's father has also been named in the investigation under the Motor Vehicles Act.

ALSO READ | CBSE Board Exam 2026: Bihar student barred from entry after traffic delay